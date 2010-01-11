Michael Redd Out For The Season

Although things weren’t looking to hot for Michael Redd last week, things just got a whole lot worse. According to The Journal Sentinel, a basketball source has confirmed that Redd suffered a torn ACL and torn MCL in his left knee on Sunday night in Los Angeles, sidelining him for the rest of the season.

There is some hope though Bucks fans. The injury is the same one that Redd suffered almost a year ago, so he knows exactly what he needs to do to get back on the court. With one year remaining on his deal (a player option worth $18 million that Redd would be a fool not to exercise), it’s going to be a long offseason for the vet.

If this wasn’t a sign that the Bucks are no longer Redd’s team, then I don’t know what is. Now Milwaukee will have no choice but to build around Brandon Jennings and Andrew Bogut. After next season, the only players besides them that will be under contract are Ersan Ilyasova, Charlie Bell and Jodie Meeks. It’s likely that Redd won’t return past next season to the only team he’s ever played for – at least for the kind of money he was making before – so the Bucks will have some flexibility as they build around their core.

Source: The Journal Sentinel