Michael Redd Out For The Season

Although things weren’t looking to hot for Michael Redd last week, things just got a whole lot worse. According to The Journal Sentinel, a basketball source has confirmed that Redd suffered a torn ACL and torn MCL in his left knee on Sunday night in Los Angeles, sidelining him for the rest of the season.
There is some hope though Bucks fans. The injury is the same one that Redd suffered almost a year ago, so he knows exactly what he needs to do to get back on the court. With one year remaining on his deal (a player option worth $18 million that Redd would be a fool not to exercise), it’s going to be a long offseason for the vet.
If this wasn’t a sign that the Bucks are no longer Redd’s team, then I don’t know what is. Now Milwaukee will have no choice but to build around Brandon Jennings and Andrew Bogut. After next season, the only players besides them that will be under contract are Ersan Ilyasova, Charlie Bell and Jodie Meeks. It’s likely that Redd won’t return past next season to the only team he’s ever played for – at least for the kind of money he was making before – so the Bucks will have some flexibility as they build around their core.
uh which knee is hurt, u said left knee twice.
DOH!!! It’s not like the Bucks will miss him anyway.
I’ve torn both ACLs. It’s a bitch, but if you bust your ass in rehab you can come back and be the same guy. Especially if you like Redd and your game isn’t based solely on athleticism. Sucks to be him though for real. That first two weeks post op fucking blows.
“There is some hope though Bucks fans. The injury is the same one that Redd suffered almost a year ago, so he knows exactly what he needs to do to get back on the court.”
Haha good one Aron. Bucks fans must be thrilled knowing Redd’s knee is now torn to shreds.
MRI = Michael Redd Injured
“…he knows exactly what he needs to do to get back on the court.”
Not to pile on, but…it’s clear that he DOESN’t have the first clue as to what he needs to do. This season has been a wreck.
Tough news. But I guess the Bucks are like Houston East. Big ticket star hurts himself, team keeps on doing decent.
I wonder what this means financially for the Bucks. Can they claim insurance for this? Does his contract this season/next season count against the cap? Who are their likely free agent targets, and how much space do they have? Etc.
@darkdefender
MRI = Michael Redd Injured is classic!! lol
Daam, i feel bad for the guy…. (aside from the millions of dollars he’s getting paid)
This dude is done.
he should just retire
18 Mill whether he plays next year or not.
These fucking NBA Agents are some dick-kicking badass mother fucker’s