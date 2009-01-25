Michael Redd Tears ACL – Pick Up Sessions!

Michael Redd is out for the season with a torn ACL and MCL. More on this later, but for right now, RUN, don’t walk, and pick up Ramon Sessions.
safe to say he played his last game in milwaukee
I dunno about that a-slam…
He has a HUGE contract for a SG that hasn’t exactly shown to be a great team leader or to be that durable or to be the threat from deep as advertised maybe 3 seasons ago. I think the Bucks might be stuck with him unless they decide they’re fine taking back total garbage or they can pull some magic out of a hat and swing a trade that gets an athletically challenged oft-injured almost star out of there and brings in anything of value.
how about Joe Alexander. does he get more PT now?
@Luigi
Joe defintely gets some more PT by default, but you know the Bucks are kicking themselves over not trading Redd right now.
k thanks. i hope Joe actually does something with this privilege of extra PT
wtf… everyone on my team gets injured. Randolph been out. SO has Smith for alil. Now Redd fantastic.
So Doc, would you drop Steve Blake for Sessions? Mike Miller? JR Smith?
What kind of value does Sessions really have, considering that he doesn’t hit 3s and has questionable percentages?
-gibby
Redd’s career seems to be takin the same path as Moncrief’s. Cept, you know, without the defense or winning lol
…pick up brandon jennings-he ain’t doin’ shit in Italy!
Unfortunately for Redd injuries have plagued his career. I’d say he’s one of the most overrated. When he’s on he’s a great shooter but I don’t think he’s accomplished enough in the League to be considered a franchise player. It’s a shame really because he seems like a good guy. I bet Mo Williams is looking pretty good right about now to the Bucks organiztion.
I think Sessions has to play and though Charlie Bell might get some starts Sessions has real assist, scoring and some three potential.
mo is not lookin good right now to the bucks. trust me, no real bucks fan wants mo back. he looks real good playin with lb just like delonte and gibson, and damon jones when he was there. sessions should’ve been gettin at least 25-30 minutes per night. he’s really the only playmaker on the squad along with bogut. don’t blame redd for the contract, cause anybody in their right mind woulda signed on the dotted line.
sessions should get most of the minutes splitting with bell. please don’t put joe on the floor. dude’s a bum.
Joe’s not bad. It’s all about confidence my friend. When he got some early burn and did a few things right against Miami he was nice. I don’t see this getting him too many extra minutes though, should moreso impact Sessions.
Too bad for Redd, but Bogut is the MVP on the Bucks. As long as he’s back and his back is right they’ll make the playoffs.
my opinion is that joe’s not good. i think he had a few nice numbers in a couple games but nothing that really impacted the game. put the boxscore aside and just watch him play. he’s out of control, lost on the court and not and really doesn’t do one thing real good. not a good rebounder, no handles, no jumper, no size, can’t create anything for him or teammates. may make the occasional hustle play and has a vert. that’s about all he has. i honestly don’t think he’ll equate to much. some might see potential, not me.
I could see JA getting a lot more minutes if Skiles feels like playing RJ at shooting guard and starting LRMaM at SF.
Hell yeah. I was getting a bit impatient with the Grizz-Bucks trade scenario that I almost dropped Sessions. That trade will probably be scrapped and Sessions is gonna get at least 25 mins a game now. Give me the 20 apg from Razor Ramon already!
I respect your opinion buck. But in that Heat game I saw a lot from him. They were running plays where he caught it at the elbow and 2 or 3 times hit Bogut with nice passes down low. In that one game he played even better than the box suggested, and the box said 13/5/5. He is athletic enough where at minimum he could be an effective high energy defender if he puts the effort in.
When he gets garbage time minutes he seems like he presses a lot. I’ve always thought it was because of the instant success of Mbah a Moute. He certainly presses and takes bad shots. It’s not even that he’s pressing and getting offensive fouls, he’s just taking bad JUMP shots and threes.
I was as disappointed as anyone when they drafted him, but I’ll admit that I’ve seen some things I like out of him.
i had redd on team and now i juz dropped him…
i m in a 10 team2 H2H league, who shd i pick up now? below are the potential FA available:
Oden
Sessions
Fisher
Kaman
Mike Miller
Raja Bell
W Chandler
Varejao
fantasy doc, i just did what you said.. i drop redd then pick up sessions.. i hope everything goes well for my team..
Although Smack isn’t up I hope as much as people make fun of Eddy Curry we give him a “keep ya head up”…His Girl was murdered with her infant while his 3 year old son was there. I don’t know what is going on with him or who he surrounds himself with, but I hope he is preparing to fortify his will and act like a Big Man. On and off the court. Damn shame…
hey doc, thanks for the advice!