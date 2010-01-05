Michael Redd Wants Out Of Milwaukee, And I Don’t Care

For the casual reader that sees the above headline, they wouldn’t be surprised. Not because the Bucks currently sit 13-18 after starting the season 8-3, but because January is the coldest month in Milwaukee (with high temperatures averaging 27°F). Sure, of the 50 largest cities in the United States, the Brew City has the second-coldest average annual temperature (next to that of only Minneapolis), but weather aside, Michael Redd has finally had enough. I hate to say it Bucks fans, but he wants out.

“I do feel like I have to figure out where I fit with this team now,” Redd tells HOOPSWORLD. “My thing is, I want to win. I want to win regardless of anything else. I want to win, to play on a contender, and I feel like we had our chance earlier in the season when we went 8-3, but we’ve slipped since then. We’ve got to get back to where we were at the beginning of the season and keep fighting.”

Now I don’t want to point out the obvious, but doesn’t Redd seem like a guy who’s throwing rocks inside of his glass house? Injuries limited him to just 33 games last season, and so far this year, Redd has only loggged minutes in 15 contests. Maybe he’s just pissed that of those 15, he’s only started in nine. Maybe he’s just pissed that the front office has decided to spend their money marketing the future (Brandon Jennings) as opposed to his 30-year-old self.

I’m sorry Michael, but I have no sympathy.

After the 2004â€“05 NBA season, Redd had a chance to “win regardless of anything else” and “play on a contender.” But rather than sign for less money to play for his hometown team (and with some guy named LeBron), he decided to re-up with the Bucks to the tune of six years and $91 million. Not exactly a smart move if you ask me.

But hey, who am I to tell a guy to pass up millions of dollars. (I’m not.) But I am the guy to tell you to keep your mouth shut when things aren’t exactly going your way. You knew what you were getting yourself into when you stayed in Milwaukee, so sleep in the bed that you made yourself.

The bigger question is this: If I’m one of the other 29 NBA GMs, why would I even want to trade for him? After tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee last season, Redd is shooting just 35% from the field (the worst since his rookie year) and averaging a measly 12.1 points per game (the worst since his sophomore campaign). And worst of all, for a guy considered a three-point specialist, Redd is just 15-53 from long range.

I have to admit though, last game Redd showed some progress. In a win against the Thunder on Sunday, he dropped 27 points (3-of-7 from beyond the arc) to go along with seven rebounds and two assists in a season-high 43 minutes. For Mike’s sake, he can only hope this continues. Not only for the Bucks’ playoff chances, but if his dream of playing on a contender is ever going to come true.

What do you think? Should the Bucks trade Redd? If so, what team should make a move for him?

