Michael Wilbon Says Kobe Bryant Gave Him A Tough-Love Lecture After His Heart Attack

On Friday night, Staples Center was the epicenter of the basketball world, as fans across the globe tuned in to see Kobe Bryant’s friends, loved ones, colleagues, and contemporaries celebrate his life and legacy as the Lakers took the court for the first time since his passing last Sunday in a helicopter crash that killed nine people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The game itself was mostly ancillary, though after emotions had settled both teams got down to business and competed hard, just like Kobe would’ve wanted them to, with the Blazers ultimately coming away with the win behind a virtuoso performance from Damian Lillard.

Among the many tributes and heartfelt speeches, ESPN’s Michael Wilbon recounted an interaction he had with Kobe more than a decade ago after he suffered a heart attack. Not only did Kobe send him get-well flowers; he also took Wilbon aside the next time they met in person to have a serious discussion about his health and the changes he needed to make to ensure he’d be around for his family in the long-run.

Twelve years ago this week I had a heart attack. After sending me flowers, Kobe Bryant gave me a lecture I’ll never forget pic.twitter.com/6GKhmS78Wz — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) February 1, 2020

“He says, ‘hey, you’re gonna be a father. You can’t live like this. You’ve got to be better than this. We can’t have this. We can’t lose you,'” Wilbon said. “It was a lecture that had some impact on my life. It’s remarkable it’s been 12 years ago, and I remember every word that was said. Most of it I can’t repeat right here, but the message was loud and clear.”

It was an evening that doubled as an opportunity to mourn collectively and share memories of Kobe throughout the years and the many lives he touched, both personally and from afar. Wilbon’s story is just one of many, and there are sure to be more in the coming days and weeks as the NBA family and fans around the world continue to try and process this unthinkable tragedy.