Getty Image

Michigan appeared all but out of the NCAA Tournament with Houston headed to the free throw line up two points with 3.6 seconds to play on Saturday night, but a pair of missed free throws by the Cougars left the door ajar for the Wolverines.

After a timeout, Isaiah Livers passed the ball in to Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman near midcourt, who turned to find freshman Jordan Poole well beyond the arc on the wing. Poole rose up above a closing Houston defender and drilled the deep three to give Michigan the stunning 64-63 win and a trip to the Sweet 16.