Michigan appeared all but out of the NCAA Tournament with Houston headed to the free throw line up two points with 3.6 seconds to play on Saturday night, but a pair of missed free throws by the Cougars left the door ajar for the Wolverines.
After a timeout, Isaiah Livers passed the ball in to Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman near midcourt, who turned to find freshman Jordan Poole well beyond the arc on the wing. Poole rose up above a closing Houston defender and drilled the deep three to give Michigan the stunning 64-63 win and a trip to the Sweet 16.
