CBS

No one would confuse the first 20 minutes of basketball played by Michigan State and Syracuse on Sunday for anything close to a shootout, but even in a defensive struggle, an offensive highlight was still able to emerge.

The Spartans were tied with the Orange at 22-22 in the closing seconds of the half when Michigan State ran a play for a Matt McQuaid three-pointer from the corner. McQuaid’s first effort was blocked on the closeout from a Syracuse defender, but McQuaid would not be deterred, catching the blocked shot and firing it back at the basket all in one motion before the buzzer for one of the craziest plays of this year’s tournament.