Michigan State’s Matt McQuaid Caught His Own Blocked Shot And Hit A Wild Buzzer-Beater Three

#NCAA Tournament
03.18.18 28 mins ago

CBS

No one would confuse the first 20 minutes of basketball played by Michigan State and Syracuse on Sunday for anything close to a shootout, but even in a defensive struggle, an offensive highlight was still able to emerge.

The Spartans were tied with the Orange at 22-22 in the closing seconds of the half when Michigan State ran a play for a Matt McQuaid three-pointer from the corner. McQuaid’s first effort was blocked on the closeout from a Syracuse defender, but McQuaid would not be deterred, catching the blocked shot and firing it back at the basket all in one motion before the buzzer for one of the craziest plays of this year’s tournament.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGS2018 NCAA TournamentMICHIGAN STATE SPARTANSNCAA Tournament

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 3 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP