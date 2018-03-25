Getty Image

For the first time since 2013, the Michigan Wolverines are heading to the Final Four. The champions of the Big Ten Tournament and the No. 3 seed in the West region, Michigan took down a Cinderella hopeful in the No. 9 Florida State Seminoles, 58-54.

This will go down as one of the more thrilling games of the Tournament, even though it was a low-scoring affair between two defensive minded teams that try to slow games down. Things were tight throughout the first half and at the start of the second half, but the Wolverines were able to pull away behind the play of talented guard Charles Matthews, who had 17 points and eight rebounds, and big man Mo Wagner, who had 12 points and six rebounds.