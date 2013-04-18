Michigan’s Mitch McGary and Glenn Robinson III Say No to NBA Draft

About an hour from now there will reportedly be an official announcement via Michigan that Mitch McGary and Glenn Robinson III will be returning to school next year instead of entering the NBA Draft.

Nobody’s stock rose faster during the NCAA Tournament than did McGary’s – to the point where we were asking big questions about how high he could go in the draft. Glenn was also projected to be a first round pick, making these two and this monster the latest to buck conventional wisdom and turn down guaranteed NBA money.

The Wolverines lost Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Draft, but with this latest news, they will still be a force to be reckoned with in college basketball next year. The program returns McGary, Robinson, nick Stauskas, Jordan Morgan, and the might Spike Albrecht [Check out Spike’s high school mixtape].

Are these guys crazy for turning down guaranteed first round NBA money?

