Mickael Pietrus’ Overlooked Dunk

In his first game back after missing the previous 10 with a torn ulna collateral ligament in his right thumb, Mickael Pietrus had some beef with ESPN when his alley-oop (which he caught several feet away from the rim) didn’t make Top 10 on SportsCenter. “I’m going to have to call ESPN because they aren’t showing me any love,” Pietrus said with a laugh. “That should have been No. 1 (on the top plays of the night).'” What do you think?

Source: Florida Today