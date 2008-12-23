Mickael Pietrus’ Overlooked Dunk

In his first game back after missing the previous 10 with a torn ulna collateral ligament in his right thumb, Mickael Pietrus had some beef with ESPN when his alley-oop (which he caught several feet away from the rim) didn’t make Top 10 on SportsCenter. “I’m going to have to call ESPN because they aren’t showing me any love,” Pietrus said with a laugh. “That should have been No. 1 (on the top plays of the night).'” What do you think?
Source: Florida Today
Fuck the frog…
not bad…good extension…it jus loses a bit of luster wen u look like a mini version of dwight howard whos throwin down like 4 of those a game on the reg
I don’t watch ESPN anymore unless it’s for an NBA game. #1 that night was probably a chip shot from 20 feet out, or a game winning field goal or something else really dumb.
Bynum got a good look @ that one
Some reason game-winners always take precedent over amazing dunks.
I beg to differ, but hey, as long as it’s on the list, I’ll agree to disagree.
top plays gives precedence to big name players doing mediocre things
well I’m sure Lebron had a breakaway, right-handed tomahawk jam that was a top 10 play. so I can understand why Pietrus’ sick dunk didn’t get any play. It’s not every game that Lebron has a right-handed tomahawk dunk….oh wait.
did anyone watch espn’s top 10 last night. this coulda been a top 5. when was the last time a mav had a top 10 play period? bonne chance la prochaine fois