Midseason Awards: Nobody Has Been Better Than Carmelo Anthony

The 2009-10 season is just about at it’s midway point. These two-and-a-half months have been filled with a whole lot of surprises. Who would have thought Gilbert Arenas would be suspended for the season or Blake Griffin and Greg Oden would suffer season-ending injuries? And who would have thought Allen Iverson would be back in Philly or the Nets would be so bad (Okay, well that one wasn’t so far fetched).

There have also been a lot of positive surprises. A lot of unexpected players have stepped up and made a huge splash so far this season. While a lot can happen between now and mid-April, here are our midseason awards.

MVP: Carmelo Anthony (Nuggets) – It is funny to think that Anthony didn’t even make the All-Star team last year, yet he is probably the leading candidate for the MVP award so far in the season. His stats have been ridiculous: 29.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.3 apg. But more importantly, he has kept the Nuggets near the top of the Western Conference standings. They’ve slipped a little in the past weeks and ‘Melo has been nursing a knee injury, but Denver has been 2-0 since he returned.

Rookie of the Year: Tyreke Evans (Kings) – At the beginning of the season it was all about Brandon Jennings. But as the year has gone on, Evans has hands down become the league’s best freshman. For the season, the Kings guard has put up 20.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4.9 apg and 1.5 spg. You can even make an argument that Tyreke could be an All-Star this season.

Sixth Man of the Year: Jamal Crawford (Hawks) – Jamal finally got his chance to play for a winner and he has taken full advantage of the opportunity. Crawford is averaging 17.1 ppg and shooting 45.7 percent from the field – the second best of his career. He is proving to be the missing piece to Atlanta’s puzzle who are 25-13 (fourth place in the East).

Coach of the Year: Scott Brooks (Thunder) What Brooks has done with the Thunder has been nothing short of sensational. The Thunder are in the 8th seed with a 21-17 record. To put that in perspective, the Thunder were 6-32 with basically this same roster at this point last season.

Defensive Player of the Year: Dwight Howard (Magic) I know this is kind of the safe pick, we really wanted to pick Gerald Wallace here. But after giving it some thought, Howard is still the most dominant defensive player in the game. He’s first in both rebounds (13.2 rpg) and blocks (2.49 bpg) and basically owns the paint. Plus, Dwight never would have let David Lee dunk on him.

Most Improved Player of the Year: Carl Landry (Rockets) – Landry has really stepped his game up this season. He is averaging career-highs in several categories: points (16.6), rebounds (5.6 rpg) and blocks (0.8 bpg). He has become a vital part of Houston’s rotation and a main reason for their successful season.

