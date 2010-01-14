Midseason Awards: Nobody Has Been Better Than Carmelo Anthony

The 2009-10 season is just about at it’s midway point. These two-and-a-half months have been filled with a whole lot of surprises. Who would have thought Gilbert Arenas would be suspended for the season or Blake Griffin and Greg Oden would suffer season-ending injuries? And who would have thought Allen Iverson would be back in Philly or the Nets would be so bad (Okay, well that one wasn’t so far fetched).
There have also been a lot of positive surprises. A lot of unexpected players have stepped up and made a huge splash so far this season. While a lot can happen between now and mid-April, here are our midseason awards.
MVP: Carmelo Anthony (Nuggets) – It is funny to think that Anthony didn’t even make the All-Star team last year, yet he is probably the leading candidate for the MVP award so far in the season. His stats have been ridiculous: 29.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.3 apg. But more importantly, he has kept the Nuggets near the top of the Western Conference standings. They’ve slipped a little in the past weeks and ‘Melo has been nursing a knee injury, but Denver has been 2-0 since he returned.
Rookie of the Year: Tyreke Evans (Kings) – At the beginning of the season it was all about Brandon Jennings. But as the year has gone on, Evans has hands down become the league’s best freshman. For the season, the Kings guard has put up 20.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4.9 apg and 1.5 spg. You can even make an argument that Tyreke could be an All-Star this season.
Sixth Man of the Year: Jamal Crawford (Hawks) – Jamal finally got his chance to play for a winner and he has taken full advantage of the opportunity. Crawford is averaging 17.1 ppg and shooting 45.7 percent from the field – the second best of his career. He is proving to be the missing piece to Atlanta’s puzzle who are 25-13 (fourth place in the East).
Coach of the Year: Scott Brooks (Thunder) What Brooks has done with the Thunder has been nothing short of sensational. The Thunder are in the 8th seed with a 21-17 record. To put that in perspective, the Thunder were 6-32 with basically this same roster at this point last season.
Defensive Player of the Year: Dwight Howard (Magic) I know this is kind of the safe pick, we really wanted to pick Gerald Wallace here. But after giving it some thought, Howard is still the most dominant defensive player in the game. He’s first in both rebounds (13.2 rpg) and blocks (2.49 bpg) and basically owns the paint. Plus, Dwight never would have let David Lee dunk on him.
Most Improved Player of the Year: Carl Landry (Rockets) – Landry has really stepped his game up this season. He is averaging career-highs in several categories: points (16.6), rebounds (5.6 rpg) and blocks (0.8 bpg). He has become a vital part of Houston’s rotation and a main reason for their successful season.
Send us your picks!
is it midseason already?
mvp: lebron, anthony, kobe, nash. If i have to pick one, it would be lebron.
Coach of the year: adelman
LEBRON SUCKS
MELO IS THE BEST
CARMELO ANTHONY FOR MVP
HE RUNS SHOW
NUFF SAID
PEACE
is Scott Brooks the true Coach of the Year or just a SURPRISE candidate?
is he actually doing a better coaching job than Lionel Hollins in Memphis or Rick Adelman in Houston?
just look where the cavs are placed and at lebrons stats. he has been miles ahead of melo. there is no way he is not the mvp.
Most improved is Marc Gasol, hands down. From being a funny afterthought in the Pau trade to Griz captain and arguably best player on his team two years later. Nevermind the fantastic all around numbers.
Kaman for most improved….especially when you compare his stats to last season
If Hou or Memphis makes the playoffs then either Adelman or Lionel Hollins HAS to be Coach of the Year.
Brandon Roy for MVP
G-Wallace for Defense Player of the Year
JET for the 6th Man of the Year
I think Kobe is the MVP this year
Rookie of the Year: Tyreke Evans
Sixth Man: I’d probably have to go with Crawford, but maybe Milsap
I think Coach of the Year should go to Rick Adelman, he’s doing a great job in Houston
Defensive Player: Howard again
Most Improved: I think I’ll go with Will Bynum
I’d like to see a lock down defender get Defensive Player of the Year instead of Dwight. He is teh best center by far, but he can’t guard anyone outside the paint. I prefer his style to the outside shooting centers that we see these days, but that’s the thing, those centers shooting 15 footers are the ones making them pay. How about K-Mart for DPoY? Nuggets just ripped the magic a new one the other night.
Uh . . .
Lebron: 29.4 ppg, 7.8 asts, 7.3 rebounds on 50.7% shooting.
Melo: 29.8, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists on 47.2% shooting.
Denver is 25-14, good for fourth in the West.
Cleveland is 30-10, good for first in the East.
Cleveland’s core besides Lebron is Mo Williams, Varejao, a troubled Delonte West and a washed-up Shaq. Denver’s is Chauncey Billups, JR Smith, K-Mart and Nene. Clearly the Nuggets have more talent than the Cavs.
Is there really an argument here? Lebron is having a historic season; Melo is nice but not on the same level. Not even close.
Pretty safe picks…not sure about Howard or Scott Brooks…
For R.O.Y you could also have Ty Lawson in that category as well.
I like them all except for MVP and 6th man.
Durant MVP
Melo may not even be his team’s MVP (billups), but take KD from the ‘der, and you have a team that is worse than the Nets.
6th man Landry
I think he deserves this because he is a role player (7th-10th man) that is stepping up his game, as opposed to a starter that has been moved to the bench.
Also, Howard is not the safe pick for D player of the year, he is the only pick. No one, I repeat NO ONE, changes the game like he does on the D end of the floor.
I like all your picks accept I would put Corey Maggette as the MIPOY
@dime:
i know that you are trying to not to ride LBJ’s dick this time but looking at the stats, standings and importance to the team, there is no way Melo could beat James for MVP.
Just like last season, the MVP will be a toss up between KB24 (better team record) and Lebron (better stats)..
DPOY is definitely Howard.
MIP.. gonna go with Kaman with this.
ROY.. ‘Reke all the way..
6th Man: Crawford
MVP is Kobe. Melo isn’t doing anything so outstanding that he merits it over him at this point. Plus I think Dime did that Melo pick just so they could put that cover up they did lol.
Rookie is Tyreke
6th man is Jamal
Coach of the year has to be Hollins. Considering the A.I. drama and without a serious change to the team, he has them doing really well.
Defensive Player is Dwight
Most Improved is Landry hands down.
Carl Landry should EASILY be 6th man at this point
@sofakingcool
Please explain to me how Billups is the Nuggets’ MVP over Carmelo. I’d love to hear your explanation.
If he keeps it up, Randy Foye could very well be a top candidate for Most Improved.
Man Jennings been fallin’ off, did someone say sumptin about a wall?…MVP race right now could be nash, bron bron, kobe, melo, dirk, b-roy, wade, durant, d-will, cp…coach could be popavich, brooks, hollins…but I say —
MVP: Aaron Brooks
Rookie of the Year: Reke Havoc, of course
Sixth Man of the Year: Crawford, of course
Coach of the Year: Adelman
Defensive Player of the Year: Dwight, of course
Most Improved Player of the Year: Landry, of course
Melo for MVP. I can’t stop laughing. Hilarious. the best piece of unintentional comedy I’ve seen in a long time.
Hmm my picks:
MVP: Nash, Kobe, or Bron
ROY: Reke, no doubt.
6th man: Jamal Crawford
DPOY: Dwight
MIP: Ariza
Coach of the Year: Adelman
The whole MVP debate is pretty subjective, but if you go by stats, defensive presence, and supporting cast (or lack thereof) it has to be Bron. His stats are better, his record is better, and he has a weak supporting cast offensively.
On that note, there are two picks that are, in my opinion, locks. ROY is ‘Reke, coach of the year – without a doubt – is Rick Adelman. I can’t believe anyone would pick a different coach. The whole team is largely comprised of role players (with a few exceptions).
COTY could also be Larry Brown…im just sayin
Joakim Noah has to be Most Improved. By far
Carmelo Anthony = Runaway MVP.
Kobe is selfish. Nuff said.
Lebron is overhyped. The reason he has high stats is because he’s the only one on his team that can play!
Nash is good but not that good. Maybe another time.
Melo has been stashed away for too long because his team resides in the so-called “flyover zone.” If he played on say the Lakers, Spurs, or Heat, he’d of one the MVP already.
Give the man his due. Great pick Dime Mag. The others are not bad also. (Although i echo that Lawson is not a bad ROY candidate)