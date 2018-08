Mighty Monta fights off the Abominable Blake Griffin

Not to take a dump on ESPN’s Friday doubleheader featuring Spurs vs. Mavs and Blazers vs. Suns, but was there really any doubt that last night’s true must-see matchup was Warriors vs. Clippers? Forget the win-loss records:andmight actually hail from planets other than ours,andare walking clinics on the art of deadly buckets, and the Golden State crowd is always fun, especially on a night where they’d be welcoming back… The Warriors led by eight going into the fourth quarter and opted to rest Monta and Steph for a few minutes whileandran the show. (Do you thinkis watching Acie Law and fearing that might be his future?) Gordon quickly sparked an L.A. run to tie it up, bringing the starters back on the floor with eight minutes to go … Baron was feeling it back in his old gym. One time he hit a nasty high-arcing fadeaway from the left baseline, and on his way back raised his eyebrows like, “I don’t even know how I made that.” … It was still tied with three and a half minutes left beforehit a go-ahead three for the Warriors, then a Monta steal where he tiptoed the sideline led to another Vlad trey. “He is the Serbian secret weapon,” one G-State announcer laughed. The Clips never got any closer, as Monta put it to bed when he spun away from Baron and put his knee in Blake’s chest on a finger roll, then casually dropped a pull-up jumper to make it a double-digit margin … Earlier in the fourth, Monta (30 pts, 6 asts) made the defensive play of the night. Baron and Blake (28 pts, 13 rebs) had made eye contact and tried a 50-foot alley-oop that Blake was going to catch backwards for highlight of the year, but Monta got hison and batted the ball away at the rim before Griffin could grab it … If you didn’t know, Blake was home-schooled growing up. The announcers said it’s helped make him grounded, but what about the impact on his game? Since he didn’t go to school with other kids, maybe he just never learned that you’re not supposed to put your junk in another guy’s face while you’re stealing his pride … One time afterairballed the first of two free throws, the play-by-play guy deadpanned, “Be ready to box out,” as Jordan took his second shot … The Suns/Blazers finish was good, too. Phoenix took a four-point lead with two minutes left afterschooledfor a three-point play, butnailed a three in‘s eye — his first successful trey in 20 attempts — that left Hill frozen with the “You ate ass” face … A few possessions later,(23 pts, 13 asts) broke a tie when he buried a triple. Down the stretch, when Portland needed Phoenix to miss free throws, they couldn’t keep the ball away from Nash and he wouldn’t oblige. Throw in one of Portland’s now-typical frantic late possessions where they obviously need, and that was enough to end the intrigue … Read More>>