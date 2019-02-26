Getty Image

Mike Bibby led Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix to its fifth state championship in six years over the weekend, but has been removed as volunteer head coach as the school completes an internal investigation into sexual abuse allegations against the former NBA star.

According to the Arizona Central, a restraining order was filed against Bibby by a teacher at Shadow Mountain, alleging Bibby sexually assaulted her in the parking lot outside the school in February 2017 after waving her over to his car.