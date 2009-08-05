Mike Brown reflects on losing the Orlando/Cleveland series

The reigning NBA Coach of the Year admitted he got outcoached in the Eastern Conference Finals. Or not. In an interview with the Akron Beacon Journal, Mike Brown owned up to some mistakes on his part in the Cavs/Magic series.

Brown said he spent a few days “in a daze” following the six-game series loss. Somebody besides LeBron James had to take the majority of the blame, seeing as LBJ averaged 38 points, eight boards and eight assists on the Magic, and so far Brown has received the brunt.

“I guess I’m not afraid if people say I was outcoached or whatever they want to say,” Brown said. ”I’m sure [Stan Van Gundy] would probably say the same thing as me right now. We kind of knew what they were going to do and he’s said that they knew what we were going to do. It came down to matchups and execution.

”He’s a heck of a coach. He did a heck of a job.

”I look at it this way — because you lose a series that doesn’t necessarily mean this guy outcoached you or that guy outcoaches you.”

Also from the article:

The matchups against the Magic have been well documented. The Cavs’ biggest problem was they had nobody to guard Dwight Howard inside. ”We tried to play him straight,” Brown said. ”We tried to double him on the pass and on the dribble, and from different areas. He just got into a nice rhythm. ”If we did not double him, he went right through us. If we did, he kicked the ball out to shooters.” The difference between what happened with the Cavs and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals: Height. The Lakers simply were taller. ”They were shooting over us, a lot of times without feeling us,” Brown said. ”Our guys did a heck of a job. They were there just as well as the guys in the Lakers series. It’s a matter of length and size rotating to guys on the perimeter.”

Brown went on to defend his decision to have LeBron guard Rafer Alston instead of Hedo Turkoglu throughout the series, to have shorter guys like Delonte West guard Orlando’s taller shooters, and to have Ben Wallace guard Rashard Lewis in some crunch-time situations where Lewis ended up hitting big shots.

I’ve never claimed to be an X’s-and-O’s guy, so I don’t criticize coaches too often unless they’re making glaring mistakes that even I would catch. But even for me, it was pretty clear that Brown was outmatched against Van Gundy. That the Cavs won 66 games last season and made the ECF with only one superstar and one All-Star alternate shows Brown does know what he’s doing; he just ran into a better coach and a team that was a terrible matchup for Cleveland’s roster.

I always thought it’d be smart for Brown to hire an “offensive coordinator” because he’s clearly a much better defensive coach than an offensive coach, but in the Orlando series it was Cleveland’s D that was their undoing. That falls on mostly on Brown, whether he’s ready to admit it or not.

Source: Akron Beacon Journal