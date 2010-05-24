Mike Brown’s Next Move: Charlotte

After getting fired today following five seasons at the helm of the Cavaliers, where does Mike Brown go from here? Brown will have options this summer either with another head coaching position or a team looking to hire a defensive-minded assistant coach who can fill a Tom Thibodeau or Ron Adams-like role on a staff, but where will he end up?

Brown is a good coach who was put into an incredibly difficult position as head coach of the Cavaliers. Brown essentially had two tasks as head coach of the Cavs: coaching and molding the team to his liking while also making the necessary adjustments to his system to accomodate LeBron James. Brown succeeded with the first task as he developed the Cavs into a tough, defensive minded team (at least in the regular season).

With the second task Brown was less successful. He never felt fully comfortable giving LeBron free reign over the offense, and stuck with a slower-paced scheme for his entire tenure. LeBron is an athletic and basketball freak, a talent so superior to those around him, that developing a scheme that effectively maximizes LeBron’s abilities while also incorporating the rest of the team was a difficult (if not impossible) task. LeBron is best in the open floor, running the break with a full head of steam and either throwing one down or dishing it out, and in Brown’s offense, he certainly looked constrained at times. While Brown needed to go if the Cavs want to bring LeBron back, he will prosper in another job where he doesn’t have to scheme around LeBron, a player not fit to play Brown’s preferred style of basketball.

While Brown did a great job of turning Cleveland into a winning basketball team that stressed fundamentals and defense, I don’t think he will be a head coach next season purely based on the jobs available (Clippers, Nets, Bulls, Hornets, and Hawks). I think of the teams with vacancies, they are looking for coaches who are offensive minded and will take advantage of the young talent the teams have, something I don’t think Brown is the right man for.

He never really developed young players while in Cleveland, as evidenced by the fact that the Cavs kept making trades at the deadline for reinforcements as opposed to using their own guys. Also, all the teams above have dynamic point-guards that thrive in open court offenses whether it be Devin Harris in New Jersey or Derrick Rose in Chicago. And who’s going to sign Brown if they’re in active pursuit of LeBron?

If Larry Brown doesn’t return to Charlotte, I think Brown would be a perfect hire for the Bobcats. Charlotte is a team with a lot of hard-nosed defensive minded players in Gerald Wallace, Tyson Chandler, and rising sophomore Gerald Henderson. Brown could bring them a winning-mentality and some stability – something that Larry Brown could never give them. If the Bobcats don’t part ways with Larry, then Mike might just be out of luck.

What do you think?

