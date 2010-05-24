Mike Brown’s Next Move: Charlotte

After getting fired today following five seasons at the helm of the Cavaliers, where does Mike Brown go from here? Brown will have options this summer either with another head coaching position or a team looking to hire a defensive-minded assistant coach who can fill a Tom Thibodeau or Ron Adams-like role on a staff, but where will he end up?
Brown is a good coach who was put into an incredibly difficult position as head coach of the Cavaliers. Brown essentially had two tasks as head coach of the Cavs: coaching and molding the team to his liking while also making the necessary adjustments to his system to accomodate LeBron James. Brown succeeded with the first task as he developed the Cavs into a tough, defensive minded team (at least in the regular season).
With the second task Brown was less successful. He never felt fully comfortable giving LeBron free reign over the offense, and stuck with a slower-paced scheme for his entire tenure. LeBron is an athletic and basketball freak, a talent so superior to those around him, that developing a scheme that effectively maximizes LeBron’s abilities while also incorporating the rest of the team was a difficult (if not impossible) task. LeBron is best in the open floor, running the break with a full head of steam and either throwing one down or dishing it out, and in Brown’s offense, he certainly looked constrained at times. While Brown needed to go if the Cavs want to bring LeBron back, he will prosper in another job where he doesn’t have to scheme around LeBron, a player not fit to play Brown’s preferred style of basketball.
While Brown did a great job of turning Cleveland into a winning basketball team that stressed fundamentals and defense, I don’t think he will be a head coach next season purely based on the jobs available (Clippers, Nets, Bulls, Hornets, and Hawks). I think of the teams with vacancies, they are looking for coaches who are offensive minded and will take advantage of the young talent the teams have, something I don’t think Brown is the right man for.
He never really developed young players while in Cleveland, as evidenced by the fact that the Cavs kept making trades at the deadline for reinforcements as opposed to using their own guys. Also, all the teams above have dynamic point-guards that thrive in open court offenses whether it be Devin Harris in New Jersey or Derrick Rose in Chicago. And who’s going to sign Brown if they’re in active pursuit of LeBron?
If Larry Brown doesn’t return to Charlotte, I think Brown would be a perfect hire for the Bobcats. Charlotte is a team with a lot of hard-nosed defensive minded players in Gerald Wallace, Tyson Chandler, and rising sophomore Gerald Henderson. Brown could bring them a winning-mentality and some stability – something that Larry Brown could never give them. If the Bobcats don’t part ways with Larry, then Mike might just be out of luck.
What do you think?
Maybe a an assistant, but no way this guy gets a head coaching job
Should be:
Mike Brown’s Next Move: Unemployment Line
This guy is a joke as a head coach. He SHOULD head to NY as D’toni’s assistant coach…
the guy had shaq guard KG and didn’t play Hickson at all in the playoffs. no way he should be head coach again.
@ Control
no WAY the Knicks even contemplate taking Brown. Like Marks says, doesnt matter if its as Head coach, assistant, defensive, towel boy, t-shirt vendor or car park attendant, no one going after Lebron is going to touch Brown.
Or his Mom. Hopefully.
Sweet English
I hate the Knicks, so I feel comfortable making that suggestion ;)
“Or his Mom. Hopefully.” haha.
I can’t believe this article is making excuses for Mike Brown, and saying he was “in a difficult position” and “he is a good coach”. Right, and i’m smashin Bron’s momma too.
This guy’s a proven loser who had great pieces for a championship team and couldn’t even lead them to the eastern conf finals. Not to mention 2 disappointing years before this one.
And i know people will say that Jamison played like crap, Mo didn’t show up, and Lebron just lost interest,. . .
but guess what, it’s the head coaches job to light a fire under everyone’s ass bring everyone together and lead them to victory through the playoffs, where wins MATTER.
No way should this guy be a head coach. Maybe an assistant who can focus on defense. That’s about it.
@ sweetv0mit
That’s amazing! Going to post up on the site later.
…as an assistant only. I’d take him as an assistant, but he shouldn’t be head coach again for a while.
What about Indiana Pacers I don’t think they are sold 100% on Jim O’Brien..( I think thats his name)… Plus the Pacers are designed for a slower pace stlye with Hibbett and Murphy in the frontcourt Or he could always go back to the Spurs!!
Charlotte? As in the University of Charlotte?
Mike Brown and Lebron are both going to chicago to team up with a better version of Vagina along with Rose
You people are idiots. I would be thrilled to have my team win as often as did the Cavs under Mike Brown. Cavs fans are idiots if they don’t see the excellent job of coaching Mike Brown did. A lot of coaches would not have gotten the group of players that Mike Brown had any higher than an fourth seed and an average of under 50 wins.
Did the Cavs underachieve in the playoffs the last two seasons? Based on their regular season record, yes!! However they were a contender EVERY year under Mike Brown. Your idiots if you can’t appreciate what the man brought to Cleveland.
I can almost guarantee that no matter who the Cav’s next head coach is he will NOT have any better results. Not with the roster as it is. Sometimes the personalities of a team do not lend themselves to being motivated in the biggest games.