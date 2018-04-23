Mike Budenholzer Has Reportedly Made The Knicks ‘His Top Choice’

04.23.18 2 hours ago

The New York Knicks have been linked to a wide range of head coaching candidates since parting ways with Jeff Hornacek earlier this month and Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer recently emerged to join that list.

While Budenholzer is still actively employed in Atlanta, the former NBA Coach of the Year interviewed with the Phoenix Suns (before removing himself from consideration) and has been at least tangentially tied to a potential pursuit of the Milwaukee Bucks job when and if it becomes available in the near future. With that said, a report from Marc Berman of the New York Post sheds more light on Budenholzer’s potential candidacy in New York that could be quite interesting on both sides.

The report indicates that Budenholzer is “genuinely interested” in New York’s vacancy and goes on to cite an NBA source in saying that the Knicks are Budenholzer’s “top choice” to the point where he would take the job if offered. That, in itself, is significant news, as Budenholzer is seen by many as the best available head coach, even with his active contractual ties to the Hawks. Still, the notion that Budenholzer would be that enthused with the Knicks over the Hawks also speaks to his potential issues in Atlanta.

