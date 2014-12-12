Mike Conley Continues As NBA’s Most Underrated PG

Let’s play a game. On the count of three, name the five best point guards in the NBA.1…2…3…go! I’m sure the likes ofandcame to mind. Other names you may thought of are, and even. But a player whose name likely didn’t rise up from the depths is, which has been an ongoing issue for the Grizzlies point guard.

The Grizzlies current have the second best record in the league with 17 wins and only four losses, and a big reason for that has been the stellar play of their seventh year point guard. It certainly helps to have one of, if not the best, front—court duo in the NBA, but Mike Conley is the engine that makes this Grizzlies team go.

Back in the day, the point guard position was made for players who valued setting up their teammates more than scoring themselves. That’s changed in the last decade, and a good number of the top floor generals have a score-first mentality. That change in philosophy has led to the change of perspective from fans. The best point guards are judged on their stat line more than their overall impact on the game, which is the main reason why Conley gets lost in conversations about the NBA’s best at the one-spot.

Conley’s stats don’t jump off the page like Russell Westbrook’s. This season, through 21 games, he’s averaging 16.9 points, 6.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 32.2 minutes per game while shooting over 47 percent from the field. That’s solid but nothing to turn doubters into believers. What a large majority of people fail to realize is that Conley is capable of putting up bigger numbers, but the style of play instituted by former coach Lionel Hollins and carried over into the Dave Joergen era won’t allow it. The Grizzlies are one of the slowest teams in the NBA. Memphis ranks 27th in the NBA in pace with an average of 94.8 possessions per 48 minutes.

That equates to fewer shot and assist opportunities for Conley. It also negates a good amount of fast-break openings, which is where some of the best point guard’s in the NBA make their living. Westbrook, Rose, Wall, and a healthy number of other top guards in the Association rack up an easy bucket or two and a few assists in the open court on a nightly basis. Take those opportunities away and you’d see stat lines that look a lot more similar to Conley’s [Ed. note, the Grizzlies are in the bottom third of the league in fast break points, but No. 10 in points off turnovers at the time of publication].

The former Ohio State point guard may not be an offensive juggernaut, but he’s crafty enough with the ball to break down defenders and get into the lane. He has a nice mid-range arsenal full of floaters and runners once he gets into the lane, but he’s at his best when he draws a second defender then dumps it down to the open big for an uncontested dunk. He uses his quick first step to blow by his defender off ball screens and get to his spots. Defenses have to keep Conley in their sight at all times as he’s a knock-down shooter from deep. He ranks 11th in the NBA in three-point percentage, shooting just below 44 percent from downtown. Of all NBA point guards who have played in at least 10 games this year and average 25 or more minutes, Conley’s 21.2 player efficiency rating is No. 7.

As good as Mike Conley is on the offensive end of the court, he’s equally as prolific on the defensive end. That’s something that can’t be said about a lot of the other elite guards in the NBA. Conley uses his combination of quick feet, long arms, and excellent instincts to stay in front of opposing ball handlers, and he rarely gets beat off the dribble.

Conley is also a terrific help defender. The Grizzlies as a whole are tied for the NBA’s sixth-best defense, giving up a shade under 100 points per 100 possession. Conley’s pressure at the point of attack makes it more difficult for opposing teams to get into their offensive sets. With Tony Allen guarding the top wing, or off-guard, and the deadly duo of Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph protecting the rim, scoring on Memphis is a difficult task.

