Mike Conley breaks down Danny Green as he finds his way to the hoop and somehow knocks down the layup, advancing the Grizzlies to a 92-90 win over the Spurs.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook