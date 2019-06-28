Mike Conley Says Goodbye To Memphis In A Moving Video Letter

Getty Image

The unraveling of the Grit-N-Grind Grizzlies has been a slow and sometimes painful process over the past several years, as one-by-one, the core group that elevated the team to Western Conference contention and a decade worth of respectability and prestige was traded off as the organization looked toward the future.

Just this past year, we saw Marc Gasol head to Toronto, where he would win his first championship with the Raptors, and after much speculation, Mike Conley was finally traded to the Utah Jazz, bringing the era to a close.

It’s an emotional time for Grizzlies fans, and especially for the players who spent such a significant part of their life in the city of Memphis. Conley decided to honor that on Friday with this video message to the city and its fans via UNINTERRUPTED, titled “Dear Memphis.”