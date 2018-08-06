Getty Image

After a disappointing 22-60 season in 2017-2018, many expect the Memphis Grizzlies to bounce back next season. Of course, a significant part of that optimism stems from the healthy return of Mike Conley but, in addition, the Grizzlies also added Kyle Anderson, Garrett Temple, and No. 4 overall pick Jaren Jackson Jr. to the mix, painting the picture of a more talented and dangerous team.

Still, overall expectations are generally modest for Memphis (at least according to handicappers) and Conley recently discussed the situation within the organization on two different occasions. Mark Giannotto of the Memphis Commercial Appeal brings word from Conley, who referenced the prospect of “an awkward year” for the Grizzlies in the face of a wildly competitive Western Conference.

“It’s different for me because for the last eight years, I came into every season thinking we have a chance to win at a high level,” Conley said at USA Basketball’s mini-camp. “This season, expectations are still try to be that playoff team, that team that comes out and really makes it tough on everybody. But it is an awkward year with so many teams getting so much better [with] different acquisitions they made in the offseason.”