Getty Image

In hindsight, Mike D’Antoni and the “Seven Seconds or Less” Suns helped revolutionize the NBA. The high-octane offense he engineered in Phoenix during his tenure in many ways anticipated the way everyone around the league wants to play today, with an emphasis on spacing, ball movement, and three-point shooting, the latter a previously untapped resource that, when refined, has become the primary fuel source for modern basketball.

Those Suns squads of the mid-2000s contained the full DNA blueprint for their philosophical offspring in teams like the Warriors and Rockets, who under D’Antoni’s current stewardship (along with analytics wonk Daryl Morey in the front office) lead the charge in a quest to produce a brand of basketball that maximizes the value and efficiency of the long ball.

Having a future Hall of Famer like Steve Nash was an integral part of the equation for D’Antoni’s beta tests in Phoenix, and given the way the game has evolved in the intervening years, the current Rockets’ coach only wishes he would’ve emboldened Nash to unleash his shooting powers on their opponents every night.

Here’s what Marc Stein of the New York Times had to say about D’Antoni’s regrets as we approach Nash’s enshrinement in the Hall of Fame.