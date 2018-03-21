Mike D’Antoni Believes James Harden Is The Best Offensive Player He’s Ever Seen

#James Harden
03.21.18 23 mins ago

Getty Image

James Harden is seen as the frontrunner for the 2017-18 NBA MVP award and, on Tuesday night, he reminded the basketball world of why that assumption is being made. Harden led the Houston Rockets to a four-point win over a Portland Trail Blazers team that entered with 13 consecutive victories. In addition to big-time work in the closing period, he finished with 42 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

While the performance was memorable in its own right, it was actually Harden’s head coach that made perhaps the most interesting comment on what transpired. Mike D’Antoni, who famously teamed with Steve Nash to produce legendary offenses with the Phoenix Suns, indicated that Harden is “the best offensive player he’s ever seen.”

That’s a massive piece of praise given that D’Antoni coached both Nash in Phoenix and Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles, and he wasn’t done there. He continued to explain why he gives this honor to Harden, via Sam Amick of USA Today:

“He’s a hell of a player, first off. It’s a combination of everything. There are other players who might be better at this, or a little bit better at that. But when you put everything together, and the way he passes, the way he sees teammates, the way he can lob, the way he can fight through a foul. I mean even on an off night, he’s probably getting 30, 40 points, and I mean efficiently. And he doesn’t even have anything going. But he’s so efficient, and he gets other guys involved. … He’s got one flaw. He does get tired some. He’s mortal. And that’s it.

