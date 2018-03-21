Getty Image

James Harden is seen as the frontrunner for the 2017-18 NBA MVP award and, on Tuesday night, he reminded the basketball world of why that assumption is being made. Harden led the Houston Rockets to a four-point win over a Portland Trail Blazers team that entered with 13 consecutive victories. In addition to big-time work in the closing period, he finished with 42 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

While the performance was memorable in its own right, it was actually Harden’s head coach that made perhaps the most interesting comment on what transpired. Mike D’Antoni, who famously teamed with Steve Nash to produce legendary offenses with the Phoenix Suns, indicated that Harden is “the best offensive player he’s ever seen.”

Mike D’Antoni on James Harden: “He’s the best offensive player I’ve ever seen. The way he can pass, see the floor, get fouls, layups, floaters, maybe a lob, maybe out to the corner — he has so many weapons. Now he’s shooting that step-back 3. It’s impossible to guard him." — kerry eggers (@kerryeggers) March 21, 2018

That’s a massive piece of praise given that D’Antoni coached both Nash in Phoenix and Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles, and he wasn’t done there. He continued to explain why he gives this honor to Harden, via Sam Amick of USA Today: