Mike D’Antoni Murders Jordan Hill

Since the media always bemoans athletes and coaches for not speaking their minds and then predictably turns around and kills them when they do saying something outside of the standard sports cliched responses, Mike D’Antonio will probably eventually regret shooting straight when a he found out that ex-Knick Jordan Hill was quoted as saying that D’Antoni didn’t play him because he “isn’t fond of playing rookies.”

Mike’s response couldn’t have been better:

“Where does that come from?” D’Antoni said when the NY Post told him about Hill’s comments. “Seriously. It’s something that cracks me up. I don’t play rookies? I don’t like to play bad rookies.”

Mike could have deflected the question or come up with some kind of PC answer, which he kind of did after the fact when he stressed the numbers game in New York:

“I don’t have anything against rookies at all, I like them,” D’Antoni said. “Jordan was in a position, if you noticed, where we had Al [Harrington], Jared [Jeffries], David Lee, [Darko] Milicic for a while. We had about five guys. Rookies are usually in the pecking order of the last guy.

He could have left it at that, but then Mike couldn’t resist adding this at the end:

“I do like Jordan. I think he’ll be a nice player in the league. But that’s as far as it goes. For the record, I do like rookies. I like good rookies.”

Should coaches be brutally honest with the media when talking about players?

– Danny Granger: “If I was LeBron, I’d go to New York”

– “We Want T-Mac!”

– Pass the Mic: LeBron Isn’t Going Anywhere

Become a fan of Dime on Facebook HERE

Follow Dime on Twitter HERE