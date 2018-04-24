Mike D’Antoni Thought Houston Having A 50-Point Quarter Was ‘Cute … Like A Triple-Double’

The Houston Rockets went off on Monday night, dropping in 50 points in a quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead back to Houston.

The third quarter outburst was historic, as Houston became the second team in NBA history to score 50 in a quarter. The 30-point scoring advantage made it an easy win on Monday night. When the feat was mentioned on Tuesday, however, Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni demurred to praise his team for a “mark” he said didn’t matter.

Like, you know, getting a lot of triple-doubles. That clearly doesn’t matter much to D’Antoni, who called the two achievements “cute.”

