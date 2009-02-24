Mike Dunleavy Likely Done for the Year

If Mike Dunleavy hadn’t played in just 18 games this season, where do you think the Pacers could be? Would their “Little Three” of Dunleavy, Troy Murphy and Danny Granger be enough to hold down that eight-seed instead of Milwaukee, Chicago, New Jersey or even New York?
We’ll never know this time around, as it looks like Mike Dunleavy will spend the rest of his season on the bench.
I think he’s done for the year,” said Pacers’ coach Jim O’Brien. “That’s where I think he is. Whether he thinks he is or somebody else does, I’m proceeding as if he’s going to be done for the rest of the year.”
While the Pacers try to fight towards the playoffs, but likely end up in the lottery, how do you think they should move forward? Austin watches these guys pretty much every night – he’s the President and a card-carrying member of the Troy Murphy fan club – and I know that he’s always talking about their point guard situation. Every time I’ve seen T.J. Ford in crunch time, it’s beyond frustrating. I can’t imagine watching him on a more regular basis with a vested interest. And if they send Ford to the bench, Jarrett Jack isn’t a whole lot better. He had one of his best games of the year last night (33 points), but he still turned the ball over six times.
Right now, NBADraft.net has the Pacers taking Wake Forest’s Jeff Teague with the 9th pick in the draft. If they could land Teague, that’d be a great move. In this weak draft, Teague is one of the top three point guards available. But even if they end up at the tail end of the lottery, VCU’s Eric Maynor could be an interesting prospect. He’s a 6-3 guard who infamously downed Duke in the tournament two years ago.
Source: Indy Star
The Pacers are screwed.
They have $57 Million tied up in Ford, Murphy, Dunleavy, Foster and Granger through 2011. If the salary cap lowers as predicted they won’t be able to sign any significant players until 2011.
The only hope they have is to trade one of the above mentioned players to another team that is out of the running for the free agent class of 2010. Granger is not getting traded so Murphy and Foster are probably the only players they could possibly move. Good luck.
Damn I was hoping it was Mike Dunleavy Sr. that was out for the rest of the season.
Jamall Tinsley is better than both TJ Ford and Jarret Jack..
They made a mistake in sitting him for the year… They should have sat him down at the beginning of the season and told him no bullshit or else.. Than if he messed up sit him forever
the pacers suck. they have no direction. none. larry bird is always being given a pass, but he put this team together and they aint shit. he traded ron artest to rent peja for a few games. he has nothing to show for that move.
he traded stephen jackson and all harrington for troy murphy and mine dunleavys contracts. he traded jermaine oneal for a piece of shit point guard in tj ford.
he has done nothing but make a mess of the pacers roster. their best bet is to move danny granger on draft night to get lottery picks….
Bring back Rik Smits!
what, he got injured or o’brien doesn’t like him?
Fuck the Pacers.They aint been shit since Reggie.
This is good news for Marquis Daniels.