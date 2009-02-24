Mike Dunleavy Likely Done for the Year

If Mike Dunleavy hadn’t played in just 18 games this season, where do you think the Pacers could be? Would their “Little Three” of Dunleavy, Troy Murphy and Danny Granger be enough to hold down that eight-seed instead of Milwaukee, Chicago, New Jersey or even New York?

We’ll never know this time around, as it looks like Mike Dunleavy will spend the rest of his season on the bench.



I think he’s done for the year,” said Pacers’ coach Jim O’Brien. “That’s where I think he is. Whether he thinks he is or somebody else does, I’m proceeding as if he’s going to be done for the rest of the year.”

While the Pacers try to fight towards the playoffs, but likely end up in the lottery, how do you think they should move forward? Austin watches these guys pretty much every night – he’s the President and a card-carrying member of the Troy Murphy fan club – and I know that he’s always talking about their point guard situation. Every time I’ve seen T.J. Ford in crunch time, it’s beyond frustrating. I can’t imagine watching him on a more regular basis with a vested interest. And if they send Ford to the bench, Jarrett Jack isn’t a whole lot better. He had one of his best games of the year last night (33 points), but he still turned the ball over six times.

Right now, NBADraft.net has the Pacers taking Wake Forest’s Jeff Teague with the 9th pick in the draft. If they could land Teague, that’d be a great move. In this weak draft, Teague is one of the top three point guards available. But even if they end up at the tail end of the lottery, VCU’s Eric Maynor could be an interesting prospect. He’s a 6-3 guard who infamously downed Duke in the tournament two years ago.

