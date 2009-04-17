Mike Dunleavy Threatens the Clippers

In what world would Mike Dunleavy be justified in keeping his job? He just led his Clippers to a 19-win season, and in the process of doing so, made a generally idiotic trade in today’s slash-and-burn economy (sending expiring contracts away for Zach Randolph). And now, add onto his laundry list of dogshit moves as a coach and GM with this one: the season hadn’t been over for more than 24 hours before Dunleavy started barking threats at his players about next season.



A preview of Dunleavy’s message came Wednesday when he threatened suspensions should any player report to training camp out of shape.

What a great team-building exercise! In the one moment where the team needs to find something to build off of for next year, anything, Dunleavy is talking about punishing people who don’t care enough to show up to training camp ready to play. That shouldn’t even be a possibility. There is absolutely zero trust in the Clippers locker room between coaches and players if this is the conversation that they’re having at the end of the season. It couldn’t be any more obvious that they need to can Dunleavy, and actually build something with the talent there is on this roster.

“This is almost a disaster,” Gordon said. “As talented as this team is, we have one of the worst records in the league. There’s no way that should happen. . . . “We didn’t play hard. We need to all compete as a team instead of just some players individually. We just need to come out and play hard every game. Even though this is a long season, losing makes it feel even longer.”

Source: LA Times