Mike Dunleavy Threatens the Clippers

In what world would Mike Dunleavy be justified in keeping his job? He just led his Clippers to a 19-win season, and in the process of doing so, made a generally idiotic trade in today’s slash-and-burn economy (sending expiring contracts away for Zach Randolph). And now, add onto his laundry list of dogshit moves as a coach and GM with this one: the season hadn’t been over for more than 24 hours before Dunleavy started barking threats at his players about next season.
A preview of Dunleavy’s message came Wednesday when he threatened suspensions should any player report to training camp out of shape.
What a great team-building exercise! In the one moment where the team needs to find something to build off of for next year, anything, Dunleavy is talking about punishing people who don’t care enough to show up to training camp ready to play. That shouldn’t even be a possibility. There is absolutely zero trust in the Clippers locker room between coaches and players if this is the conversation that they’re having at the end of the season. It couldn’t be any more obvious that they need to can Dunleavy, and actually build something with the talent there is on this roster.
“This is almost a disaster,” Gordon said. “As talented as this team is, we have one of the worst records in the league. There’s no way that should happen. . . .
“We didn’t play hard. We need to all compete as a team instead of just some players individually. We just need to come out and play hard every game. Even though this is a long season, losing makes it feel even longer.”
Source: LA Times
Banning the Dunleavys from the NBA will save fans and rims (from Jr’s brutal J) everywhere.
Is it any wonder the players don’t want to play hard for him? Great move Mike, threatening your already distrusting players publicly.
Despite playing on the Knicks last year, it took Dunleavy and the Clips to drive Zach to drink.
this only goes to show that i can be an NBA GM/Coach. i need to move to LA and send in my resume…LOL
Dumbleavy (as Bill Simmons calls him), is the worst coach I’ve ever seen. Even worse than Mike Brown, that’s a lot to say.
Peace
I don’t see a problem with this. These guys get paid millions of dollars, the least they can do is come to camp in shape. Yeah he stinks as a coach but this particular instance i don’t disagree.
Another P.O.S. story from Andy.
i wish the fire him and hire bill simmons as their gm..
Those mofos should get a rocket after that pathetic season. Not say dunleavy doesn’t suck
I’m not understanding what’s wrong w/ what Dunleavy said. He’s telling his players (B. Davis & Randolph) to come to camp in-shape & ready to play. He seems upset about this past season. What’s wrong with that?
I’ve never seen curse words in a DIME article before so it’s very fitting Dunleavy and dogshit appear in the same paragraph.
…like red beans and rice….
I see no problem with Dunleavy’s simply request.
Yeah Dunleavy is abit of a dick but they are pro athletes, there is no excuse for being out of shape.
Look at Eddy Curry, he was out of shape before this season and look how hard it was for him to try to get back into shape!
west coast version of Isiah Thomas.
@ thats whats up,
man, andrew will curse in his articles…he adds character. haha!
we’re just used to the austin show so much. lol
Umm didn’t pat Riley do the same thing and get applauded for it..
He basically saying get in shape or your not playing for me WTF is wrong with that.
I know he ain’t a good coach but this is a good move. These are prof. Athletes they can’t blame the coach for playing like they don’t give a damn
King,
I see what you’re saying, but I think that you have to hold coaches accountable for his players playing like they don’t give a damn.
Here’s my problem with Dunleavy threatening his players with suspensions if they don’t show up in shape: it’s setting a punitive, negative tone for next season. The next time he sees his players could very well be the first day of camp next year. So then he’ll be casing the place looking to see who’s fat and who isn’t?
If you’re going to win in the NBA isn’t it pretty obvious that being out of shape is COMPLETELY unacceptable? If I were a coach, I would throw someone off the team if they weren’t in peak shape on day one, barring an injury.
It’s obvious that everyone needs to show up to camp in shape – that should be a given. By addressing it in your “end of year” meeting, Dunleavy actually adds some legitimacy to the possibility.
– AK
Whats up with the Clippers? Although the coach is crap, he was the same coach who took them to the WC 2nd round a few years back and took some games off Phoenix. The coach needs to go but what about the team?
B-Diddy – I dont know what his problem is, he should be a 23-8 ast guy, but he can’t stay healthy. What does that say about the trainers and him as an athlete?
Zach Randolph should go from this team. Although his 20-10 production is good, they have an potentially exciting backcourt and with Camby on board, his contract is too much. The worst thing is no one is gonna take him now. I would try and sniff around GSW, see if they might take him.
The Clippers are bad from the top down. The damn shame of it all is that someone like Gordon has to stay there for the rookie deal and he’ll probably get hurt or some crap. It’s a damn shame. Dunleavy is an awful GM. Awful. And clearly he isn’t doing a good job of coaching the team but Sterling isn’t going to can him because that would cost money. David Stern lets Seattle get raped for their team but he doesn’t say diddly shit about the Clippers. Just sad.
He’s right about coming into camp in shape, but wrong with the rest of his life.
And completely unrelated, but they showed it on tv again so I have to say it.
I want to sleep with Bruce Pearl and cuddle with him afterwards. I LOVE that guy.
I think he meant to say it to Z-cup Randolph, so that makes it alright, in fact, it makes him look brilliant!
I agree with Riwan…I like Boom Dizzle as a bball player but there isnt any reason for him to stay hurt as often as he should. maybe he should spend some time down in pheonix and see if the trainers there can get him to Grant hill healthy
Dunleavy (i hate his fucking guts) but he is right in this instance. no more fatass-ness
too bad Isiah isn’t coming to team up with sterling and dunleavy
b-Diddy gets on some real fat shit in the summer so I aint mad at Mike.
Right, Katz – Dunleavy tells these lazy, overpaid, coddled pricks to show up in good enough shape for work and that makes HIM the asshole?! What planet are you from, fool?