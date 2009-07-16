Mike Miller Will Tell You All About His Pet Monkey

The D.C. Sports Bog never lets us down. It’s a slow day in the NBA, we’re looking for something new to read and … BAM! The Sports Bog has a detailed interview with Mike Miller about his pet Java Macaque named Sonny.
Some highlights:
The two were nearly inseparable, and another NBA veteran told me that Miller used to have that monkey everywhere he went, including to the mall, where Sonny would ride around on Miller’s shoulder. Because I took a journalism class in college, I asked Miller whether people would stare.
“If you saw a guy walking around with a monkey on his shoulder, would you stare?” he asked.
Sonny had his own bedroom, but “I didn’t have no kids, so he got to post up wherever he wanted,” Miller said. He would get food from the fridge whenever he was hungry; grapes were a particular favorite. He loved playing billiards, though “he wouldn’t use a pool stick, he’d just throw the balls,” Miller said. “He had a nice jumper, too,” he added, though he said he was joking about that. But at this point, I wasn’t totally sure what was a joke or what wasn’t. Like, the oft-told tale about when Miller got a phone call saying his monkey was on the loose?
And then this about the time Sonny got loose (this is one of the better paragraphs we’ve read about anything in a long time):
“You would always put him in his room, and then we’d lock the door, and then we’d put the dogs out, and then we’d lock the front door. Well, he found out how to unlock doors, unlocked his door, went downstairs, let the dogs in the house and opened the front door. About an hour later we got a call from our neighbors, saying, ‘Your monkey is riding your dogs around the neighborhood.’…I said, ‘C’mon y’all, y’all got to get in the house.”
Because I took a journalism class in college, I asked how such a short monkey could unlock a door.
“Well, he jumped,” Miller said. “That man got bunnies, he jumped like DeShawn Stevenson and them guys.”
Photo. D.C. Sports Bog
Funny Post dime
Does Mike Miller really talk like that?
Mitch needs to trade Farmar and sun yue for this guy….
he is hilarious
in the picture, is that Puck from the Real World?
That picture looks like Steve-O in a wig
Wow this ish is hilarious. That’s like the new trend in hollywood. First it was Hogan, then the Kardashians, Now Miller. How much does it cost to get a monkey anyway? Even better question how bad does monkey shit smell on your carpet isn’t it suppose to turn into something similar to cement? That can’t be good.
Welcome 2 DC Mike
oh n take the monkey to tysons one day haha
This post sure beats the alternative. “Eddy Curry will tell you to pet his monkey”.
Because I took a journalism class in college, I asked myself, why am i reading this article??
macaque is bigger than yours!
LMAO @ calvin brodus. Funny shit.
@Sanssasin
LMAO thats a good one man u right on the money. never thought he looked like steve-o till now but u called it right LOL
Spliff
Haha, Got a link to that other article? There’s something about watching a guy hit rock bottom that just makes me happy…well, when he plays for the Knicks that is.
just get a dog, moron
“Well, he jumped,” Miller said. “That man got bunnies, he jumped like DeShawn Stevenson and them guys.”
M.Miller play with a bunch of monkeys, Arenas, Jamison, Foye, Hayward, and the biggest, stinkiest one of them all, D, Stevenson!
eddy curry would tell his monkey to “touch it!”.
by how mike is talking in his interview, i’m not sure if i’m convinced he’s hella hood or hella country yet…
@David — Mike is from South Dakota but is somehow hella ‘hood.
Stevenson is a bum and I hope they can cut him or trade his ass someday
80 three’s in a row?? Wow
Thats the whole wizs team, being near the dmv, i read the dc sports blog all the time. The whole team is really down to earth.
THAT SOUND LIKE A STAR MONKEY KICKING IT LIKE A CHICKEN AND ARE YOU RECENTFUL ABOUT GOING TO COLLAGE FOR JOURNALIZIM AND NOT OPENING A NON PROFIT LONGBOARD COMPANY AND SKATING AROUND ALL DAY WITH YOUR CELEBRITY PET MONKEY IN TOW BECUASE IT SOUNDS LIKE THE LIFE FOR ME.
THANKS COOL READ FRESH VIBE ABOUT MONKEYS NICE THANK YOU