Mike Miller Will Tell You All About His Pet Monkey

The D.C. Sports Bog never lets us down. It’s a slow day in the NBA, we’re looking for something new to read and … BAM! The Sports Bog has a detailed interview with Mike Miller about his pet Java Macaque named Sonny.

The two were nearly inseparable, and another NBA veteran told me that Miller used to have that monkey everywhere he went, including to the mall, where Sonny would ride around on Miller’s shoulder. Because I took a journalism class in college, I asked Miller whether people would stare. “If you saw a guy walking around with a monkey on his shoulder, would you stare?” he asked. Sonny had his own bedroom, but “I didn’t have no kids, so he got to post up wherever he wanted,” Miller said. He would get food from the fridge whenever he was hungry; grapes were a particular favorite. He loved playing billiards, though “he wouldn’t use a pool stick, he’d just throw the balls,” Miller said. “He had a nice jumper, too,” he added, though he said he was joking about that. But at this point, I wasn’t totally sure what was a joke or what wasn’t. Like, the oft-told tale about when Miller got a phone call saying his monkey was on the loose?

And then this about the time Sonny got loose (this is one of the better paragraphs we’ve read about anything in a long time):

“You would always put him in his room, and then we’d lock the door, and then we’d put the dogs out, and then we’d lock the front door. Well, he found out how to unlock doors, unlocked his door, went downstairs, let the dogs in the house and opened the front door. About an hour later we got a call from our neighbors, saying, ‘Your monkey is riding your dogs around the neighborhood.’…I said, ‘C’mon y’all, y’all got to get in the house.” Because I took a journalism class in college, I asked how such a short monkey could unlock a door. “Well, he jumped,” Miller said. “That man got bunnies, he jumped like DeShawn Stevenson and them guys.”

Photo. D.C. Sports Bog