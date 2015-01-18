Mike Muscala Preemptively Celebrates Kyle Korver Trey With 3-Goggles

If you don’t like the Atlanta Hawks, you not only don’t like basketball – you don’t like fun, either. Watch reserve big man Mike Muscala celebrate Kyle Korver’s trey from the bench with upside down three-goggles – well before the ball goes through the hoop.

Watch the Hawks’ sideline as Al Horford finds Korver in transition with a typically heady pass. Muscala is the player utilizing a power stance to celebrate the imminent make:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Yup.

This isn’t the first time Atlanta foretold a make before the basket became official. Dennis Schröder did the same on his own jumper last week:

Who’s more fun than the Hawks?

Of course, it’s easy for a team to enjoy the game so much when it so consistently dominates. Atlanta has won 24 of its past 26 games and currently leads the Chicago Bulls by nine on the road.

