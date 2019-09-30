Mike Scott On His Parking Lot Fight: ‘We Had A Brawl Then Enjoyed The Football Game’

Mike Scott is a much-loved figure in the Philadelphia sports scene who made one mistake earlier this month: he attended an Eagles game as a fan of a much-hated rival. Scott is unquestionably himself, though, and so when Washington rolled into town he wasn’t going to just pretend he’s a diehard Eagles fan.

Scott talked a big game before the NFC East showdown to open the 2019 season, saying he was ready to fight for his team if the occasion warranted it. He said on Twitter he had “bond money” if anything went down, and it certainly appeared to when footage emerged that Sunday of a man who looked a lot like Scott scrapping with some Eagles fans who, most notably, brought a coffin to their tailgate.

No one was arrested and there really wasn’t much buzz about this in the weeks that followed, but Monday’s Sixers media day brought Scott in front of cameras and reporters and the question, predictably, came up. And Scott, to the benefit of us all, confirmed that he was the one throwing down with people who will absolutely be cheering for him when the Sixers take the court in October.

Scott: "It's Philly, we had a brawl before noon and then went and enjoyed the football game." — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) September 30, 2019

It’s a hilarious (and accurate) answer to something the Threegional Manager appears to have no interest in hiding: he fought some Philly sports fans for a bit and then everyone went on their way. He did later say he should have been the “bigger person” but also claimed there were “slurs” said that he couldn’t let slide.

Mike Scott on Eagles game incident: "Definitely should have walked away before it got to that point…I've got to be the bigger person and walk away…He was poppin hella shit, he was going off…throwing slurs out there." — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) September 30, 2019

This story is far less a scandal and more a glimpse of Scott’s personality and why Sixers fans, despite his football allegiances, love him. No matter what team you root for, it’s really hard to hate a guy who admits to a bunch of media that some dude was “poppin hella sh*t” at a tailgate and needed to be dealt with.

https://twitter.com/NBCSPhilly/status/1178710243653619712

It’s going to be a really fun season in Philadelphia.