Mike Scott has become a Philly sports legend in his one year with the Sixers, with the Mike Scott Hive forming around the reserve forward out of Virginia.

Scott’s personality has ingratiated him to Philly fans, who love his brashness and confidence and Scott has loved being embraced by the city. However, Scott is a diehard Washington Redskins fan, so when the two teams met on Sunday in Philly, Scott promised to show up in full Redskins gear to hit some tailgates and, well, insisted on Twitter he was going to be ready for any and all response from the Eagles faithful.

That’s cool. Don’t be surprised if they hear it back lol 😂😂😂 I’m wit all da shit https://t.co/many0SD1oC — Mike Scott (@mikescott) September 8, 2019

I got bond money lol that’s always my mindset 😂. I’m terrible lol https://t.co/ECDx7RgSPm — Mike Scott (@mikescott) September 8, 2019

I’ll be out by the morning. https://t.co/jWr2ywpli6 — Mike Scott (@mikescott) September 8, 2019

Those tweets from Saturday night and Sunday morning became prescient as video emerged of Scott getting into a fight with some Eagles fans who brought a coffin to the tailgate.