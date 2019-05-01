Getty Image

After being acquired during the Tobias Harris trade in February, Mike Scott has become an indispensable depth piece of the 76ers rotation. That was most evident during the first round of the NBA Playoffs, when Scott hit the game-winning three-pointer in Game 4 of Philadelphia’s 4-1 series win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Scott has become something of a cult favorite since arriving at the trade deadline, and the Sixers fans have embraced Scott in his short tenure, no one more so than Matthew Del Rio (@mdelNBA on Twitter). Back in March, Del Rio tweeted that he would get a “Mike Scott Hive” tattoo if he got to 1,000 followers by the next day. Once that happened, he followed through, adding the additional detail of a samurai headband that Scott has adopted since arriving in Philadelphia on the “O”.