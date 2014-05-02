Mike Scott Posterizes Ian Mahinmi

The Hawks fell in their attempt to close out the Pacers at Philips Arena Thursday night. David West hit some big buckets down the stretch and Lou Williams had a costly turnover for the Hawks in the final minute when the Hawks were trailing by two. Regardless, you gotta watch Mike Scott obliterate Ian Mahinmi with an ESPN Top 10 dunk late in the third.

Scott, of 5-for-5 fame in Game 5, showed off the athleticism of his emoji-inked body. It was all for naught, though, as the Hawks fell, 95-88. Now both teams will fly back to Indianapolis for Game 7 on Saturday.

