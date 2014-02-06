Mike Woodson Calls Referee Danny Crawford A “F***ing A**hole”

The slick, hairless head of referee Danny Crawford met with another antagonist Wednesday night when Mike Woodson verbally chastised him following New York’s 94-90 home loss to the Blazers. Woodson was caught on camera going off on Crawford as he exited the court, though it might be Woodson who’s feeling the heat today.

The excellent lip-readers at reddit’s r/NBA community broke down what Woodson was saying, and if you can’t figure it out with the redacted portions below, click the hyperlink:

“Danny hope you sleep good at night. That was fâ€”â€”-ing bullsâ€”â€”t. Fâ€”â€”â€”ing aâ€”â€”hole”

But Woodson has a lot more on his mind than how Danny Crawford slept last night:

JR Smith on if he's afraid Woodson will lose his job, "Yeah, without a doubt." — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) February 6, 2014

By way of ESPN New York:

After falling to Portland for their third straight loss, Carmelo Anthony said any changes made by management, whether a potential trade or Mike Woodson’s status, isn’t his decision. “At this point, I don’t really know what’s going to happen, if something’s going to happen,” Anthony said. “If something was to happen then it’s out of my hands.”

And a league source told the New York Post‘s Marc Berman:

“The players genuinely like him, but it seems like they all see where this is going and a lot of what Woody is saying isn’t getting through. It’s kind of a scapegoat thing, but the reality is once you lose the group, that’s it. And I would say that moment is close.”

Finally, Woodson copped to what a tough year it’s been for him as the Knicks’ coach:

Woodson: "This year, for me, has been kind of a disaster from a coaching standpoint trying to get players to compete & play at a high level — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) February 6, 2014

The writing appears on the wall for Woodson in New York, so Woody probably had a pretty restless night of sleep. Danny Crawford slept just fine, we’re guessing, because he’s incapable of experiencing shame.

Will Mike Woodson last the rest of the season in New York?

