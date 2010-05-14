Mike Woodson fired in Atlanta

A few days ago, the Chicago Bulls had to be considered the most attractive job opening to any available NBA coaching candidates. Now you might have to put Atlanta on top of that list.

The Hawks fired coach Mike Woodson today, as reported by several sources including NBA.com. Although Woodson had guided ATL to three straight playoff appearances and two straight conference semifinals, his teams were often considered underachieving. After getting blasted and swept out of the ’09 conference semis by Cleveland, the Hawks were again swept in historically lopsided fashion by Orlando in the second round this year.

While All-Star guard Joe Johnson is a free agent, the Hawks still have a lot of talent in Josh Smith, Al Horford, Marvin Williams and Jamal Crawford.

Woodson has taken a lot of criticism for the way he’s handled the Hawks, but with a proven track record of making the postseason and improving Atlanta’s record in every one of his six seasons on the bench, he would at least be considered a top candidate for one of the other head coach openings with New Jersey, New Orleans, Philadelphia and the L.A. Clippers.

Who do you think should be Atlanta’s next coach? Where will Woodson land?