Mike Woodson fired in Atlanta

A few days ago, the Chicago Bulls had to be considered the most attractive job opening to any available NBA coaching candidates. Now you might have to put Atlanta on top of that list.
The Hawks fired coach Mike Woodson today, as reported by several sources including NBA.com. Although Woodson had guided ATL to three straight playoff appearances and two straight conference semifinals, his teams were often considered underachieving. After getting blasted and swept out of the ’09 conference semis by Cleveland, the Hawks were again swept in historically lopsided fashion by Orlando in the second round this year.
While All-Star guard Joe Johnson is a free agent, the Hawks still have a lot of talent in Josh Smith, Al Horford, Marvin Williams and Jamal Crawford.
Woodson has taken a lot of criticism for the way he’s handled the Hawks, but with a proven track record of making the postseason and improving Atlanta’s record in every one of his six seasons on the bench, he would at least be considered a top candidate for one of the other head coach openings with New Jersey, New Orleans, Philadelphia and the L.A. Clippers.
Who do you think should be Atlanta’s next coach? Where will Woodson land?
And so is Mike Brown.
Cavs owner just said in a press conference that they haven’t fired Brown … yet.
When you don’t have a contract, it’s not a firing. Come on, you guys are supposed to get this right.
tHE hawks need a seasoned coach…someone that can get them over the hump!
My choice would be Sam Mitchell, second choice Avery Johnson, third choice Jeff Van Gundy
Byron Scott
Doug Collins (NBA Analyst)
Jeff Van Gundy (NBA Analyst)
Tom Thibodeau (Boston Assistant)
Dwane Casey (Dallas Assistant)
John Kuester (Cleveland Assistant)
Avery Johnson (NBA Analyst)
Eddie Jordan (Former Sixers Head Coach)
Sam Mitchell (Former Raptors Head Coach)
Byron Scott should be the most sought after coaching prospect for any team that needs a coach right now.
Mike Brown is definitely up next. Or he SHOULD definitely be up next.
Finally! FINALLY!
Woodson was not the problem.The Hawks need a legit big at the 5 with some length and athleticism.Pachulia aint got none of the aforementioned and Horford doesn’t have enough length to play the 5.And they needed a consistent scorer in the starting lineup besides Joe Johnson, Bibby seems to be on the downside of his career but all of this is probably a moot point now cause theri best palyer, Joe J is no doubt leaving
No surprise here, if you can’t develop an offensive identity after 6 years you don’t know what you are doing.
Woodson wasn’t the only problem, but he was a problem. Also if Joe is getting anything near the max it needs to be from someone other than Atlanta or they’ll be in a holding pattern in about 4th place and 2nd round exact every year until he breaks down a few years from now. Sometimes you got to risk a step back to make a move forward.
