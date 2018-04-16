Mike Woodson Would ‘Like To Finish What I Started’ With The Knicks

Getty Image

The New York Knicks fired Jeff Hornacek the day after the regular season ended in a move that was anticipated by most everyone in the NBA. Hornacek was Phil Jackson’s hire and a new front office led by GM Scott Perry always seemed destined to make a coaching change barring an unbelievable season.

The coaching search in New York officially began on Thursday with various big names in the industry popping up as targets for the Knicks. Mark Jackson, David Fizdale, Jerry Stackhouse, and David Blatt all reportedly have interviews scheduled with the Knicks over the next week, with all four names making some sense.

Blatt has found great success in Europe since being fired by the Cavs and most have expected him to get another NBA shot soon, and New York is transitioning into the young roster Cleveland expected to have when they hired Blatt in the first place. NBA players love Fizdale and most feel he got a raw deal in Memphis, while Jerry Stackhouse has emerged as arguably the best head coach in the G League and has plenty of NBA playing experience to lean on. Mark Jackson had success in Golden State and has the obvious ties to New York that the Knicks always seem to like.

However, there is a fifth name that also has Knicks ties that comes as a far bigger surprise than any of the other four, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that former Knicks coach Mike Woodson will likely have an interview this week as well.