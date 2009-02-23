Mikki Moore Is Getting Offers

In the aftermath of last Thursday’s trade deadline and the complete facelift of the Kings organization, Mikki Moore is getting a lot of attention. Remember, just two seasons ago Moore had a breakout year in New Jersey that landed him a nice contract in Sac-Town, and in the right situation (playing for a contender) he could contribute right away off the bench.
At 7-feet, 225 pounds, the athletic 10-year NBA vet still has a lot to offer.
Moore’s agent Mark Bartelstein has told reporters that his client has several offers to sift through and that making a decision is going to be tough. Moore has gotten a contract offer from the Boston Celtics, according to Marc J Spears of the Boston Globe. The Denver Nuggets were also rumored to have interest in Moore, and with forward Nene going down last night with a knee injury, the Nuggets could step up their pursuit. Sources close to the situation say that Moore’s motivation may not be tied solely to where he could win a championship, rather landing in a situation with a defined future.
In addition to the Celtics and Nuggets, the Cavs, Lakers and Rockets are all said to have interest in Moore’s services.
What do you think is the best situation for Moore?
Source: Hoopsworld
FIRST !
COME TO THE RAPS ! WE NEED AS MANY BIGS LOL…he did rip us in the playoffs a couple years ago.
His best fit is in Boston and his brightest future is in Boston (he’d be, by far, our tallest bench guy.) I’d still rather get Joe Smith, but you take what you can get…
Outta the group just mentioned…Celtics would be the best fit. The Spurs need a center, and Moore could possibly fit. That’s if Pop says so.
1-celtics
2-spurs
3-lakers
Mavs also interested?
I heard Mikki Moore got waived, but this seems to all be a conspiracy theory?
I think the best fit for him would be the celtics because he would be a big improved in the defensive mindset of the celtics bench since we don’t have patrick anymore(not that he was any good anyway) plus mikki is a vet and he would be the tallest guy coming off the bench.
Does it matter because he gonna get his ass bust in the end anyway.
Easy to look good when you have J Kidd throwing Oops and making you look like a functional big man.
I laughed when Sacto gave him money. So did he. Notice how K-Mart did the same in Denver. Certain bigs need to send J Kidd 2% of their salary. He helped a lot of them earn it.
Suns
Suns would be a good fit. He could get the same type of passes that earned him the sac contract.
RJ , KMart 1 and Mikki all need to give J Kidd 2% of their salary