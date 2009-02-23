Mikki Moore Is Getting Offers

02.23.09 9 years ago 12 Comments
Mikki Moore

In the aftermath of last Thursday’s trade deadline and the complete facelift of the Kings organization, Mikki Moore is getting a lot of attention. Remember, just two seasons ago Moore had a breakout year in New Jersey that landed him a nice contract in Sac-Town, and in the right situation (playing for a contender) he could contribute right away off the bench.

At 7-feet, 225 pounds, the athletic 10-year NBA vet still has a lot to offer.

Moore’s agent Mark Bartelstein has told reporters that his client has several offers to sift through and that making a decision is going to be tough. Moore has gotten a contract offer from the Boston Celtics, according to Marc J Spears of the Boston Globe. The Denver Nuggets were also rumored to have interest in Moore, and with forward Nene going down last night with a knee injury, the Nuggets could step up their pursuit. Sources close to the situation say that Moore’s motivation may not be tied solely to where he could win a championship, rather landing in a situation with a defined future.

In addition to the Celtics and Nuggets, the Cavs, Lakers and Rockets are all said to have interest in Moore’s services.

What do you think is the best situation for Moore?

Source: Hoopsworld

