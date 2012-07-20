Million Dollar Ballers & Chris Herren Team Up For A “Legends Give Back” T-Shirt

Million Dollar Ballers always come correct. Now they are teaming up with Chris Herren on a shirt for his charity, Project Purple. Herren, a former NBA player and the subject of the awesome new ESPN documentary called “Unguarded,” uses his charity as a nonprofit foundation that assists individuals and families struggling with addiction. Half of the proceeds from this shirt will go towards the charity. The shirt is available on the Million Dollar Ballers online store for $35 USD and in any size from small to 2XL.

“We’re honored to collaborate with Chris in supporting Project Purple,” explains Million Dollar Ballers owner Greg Beers. “Giving back to the community is important to us and no one is more qualified on this subject to make a positive impact on the lives of kids all over the world.”

