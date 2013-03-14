Million Dollar Ballers Delivers “The Mailman” T-Shirt

#Style – Kicks and Gear
03.14.13 5 years ago

The folks at Million Dollar Ballers did it again. Known for their dope t-shirts designs, and affinity for the legends of the NBA, MDB will add another legend to the Playground Collection: Karl Malone, aka “The Mailman.”

“The Mailman redefined what a nickname could be,” says owner Greg Beers. “It’s more than a nickname, it’s a catchphrase â€“ the Mailman always delivers.”

A portion of the proceeds — as always, courtesy of their Legends Give Back program — will go to a charity on Malone’s behalf. Head on over to their online store where you can cop your shirt for $35.00. They are currently available in sizes X-Small to 2XL.

Which legend do they need to honor next?

