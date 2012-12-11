Million Dollar Ballers Presents T-Shirt Collab With Chris Dudley

We’ve seen some amazing gear from Million Dollar Ballers in the past, including their recent collection featuring the Admiral, the Glide and the Dream. But now Chris Dudley fans everywhere can rejoice: he has a t-shirt collection coming out.

The two shirts shown here were debuted at Circle on the Court, an annual event at the Rose Garden Arena that takes aim at the diabetes surge in the Pacific Northwest. Dominique Wilkins was also in attendance.

“They were legends on the court, but how they inspire kids off the court is even more impressive,” says owner Greg Beers. “We’re proud to collaborate with Chris in helping kids in our community.”

Half of all the profits from these shirts will go towards the Chris Dudley Foundation, which supports education advocacy and research to help children with diabetes.

Catch them at the company’s online home.

