Million Dollar Ballers Presents T-Shirt Collab With Chris Dudley

#Style – Kicks and Gear
12.11.12 6 years ago

We’ve seen some amazing gear from Million Dollar Ballers in the past, including their recent collection featuring the Admiral, the Glide and the Dream. But now Chris Dudley fans everywhere can rejoice: he has a t-shirt collection coming out.

The two shirts shown here were debuted at Circle on the Court, an annual event at the Rose Garden Arena that takes aim at the diabetes surge in the Pacific Northwest. Dominique Wilkins was also in attendance.

“They were legends on the court, but how they inspire kids off the court is even more impressive,” says owner Greg Beers. “We’re proud to collaborate with Chris in helping kids in our community.”

Half of all the profits from these shirts will go towards the Chris Dudley Foundation, which supports education advocacy and research to help children with diabetes.

Catch them at the company’s online home.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSChris DudleyMillion Dollar BallersStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP