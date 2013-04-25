Million Dollar Ballers Releases A T-Shirt Honoring Lakers’ Courtside Icon Lou Adler

04.25.13 5 years ago

Less than a week after we unveiled the C-Webb shirt from Million Dollar Ballers, they are coming through with yet another probable classic. MDB has always been about respecting the game, and the great players that have come before us. But with this t-shirt, they’re showing love to one of the greatest fans ever: Lou Adler.

The Lakers’ courtside icon was recently inducted into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame. All benefits will go towards The Painted Turtle, a free SeriousFun Camp offering children with serious medical conditions and their families a chance to foster growth and exploration.

Head on over to MDB’s online store now to scoop up your shirt for $35. It’s available in sizes S to 2XL.

What do you think?

