Million Dollar Ballers Reveals The Headband Collection

Not long after Million Dollar Ballers honored one of the greatest fans ever in Lou Adler, the dope t-shirt company is coming through with yet another classic: The Headband Collection, featuring t-shirts for Rajon Rondo, Carmelo Anthony and James Harden.

MDB has always been about respecting and honoring the legends of the game’s history — from Chris Webber to Karl Malone to even famous Lakers who rocked goggles — and this collection is actually their first to feature modern day players.

“We started our business because we were inspired by many current players that remind us of legends from the golden age of basketball,” says owner Greg Beers. “These throwbacks could dominate in any era â€“ we expect to see them enshrined in Springfield someday.”

The Portland-based retro sports fashion brand is celebrating their two-year anniversary with this release, and each shirt is selling for $35 in sizes XS to XXL. You can head over to their online store to grab yours now. But you’ll need to hurry because only fifty shirts were printed for each design.

