Bucksketball & Million Dollar Ballers “The 71 Collection”

In an effort to honor Milwaukee’s 1971 championship season, our friends at Million Dollar Ballers are collaborating with Bucksketball for a contest featuring “The 71 Collection.” Featuring three specific t-shirts – Sky Hook, Triple Double and 71 – the contest will run the week of January 28 at bucksketball.com.

MDB have always been about honoring the legends of the game. When we last featured them, they were putting out Billy Donovan and Chris Mullin t-shirts, but they’ve also done some amazing work with players like Clyde Drexler, Hakeem Olajuwon and David Robinson.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.