Million Dollar Ballers Unveils The “Rip City” Collection

Million Dollar Ballers is known for honoring the legends of the game, and with the company being based in Portland, it’s no surprise that they’ve hooked up Trail Blazer fans with some truly awesome t-shirts in the past. There was the “Glide” tee, the “Title Collection” and the “Jail Blazers.”

Today, that legacy continued with the release of the “Rip City” collection, which is honoring two modern day legends, LaMarcus Aldridge and Damian Lillard, with their nicknames.

“This collection was inspired by two hometown stars that have become a major force in the league,” owner Greg Beers said in a release. “No matter what team you root for, when they come to your city, you know they’re going to bring it.”

Head on over to their online store now for yours, where the shirts are selling for $35 in sizes XS-2XL.

