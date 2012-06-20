Million Dollar Ballers Unveils ‘The Title Collection’

If everything goes according to plan, LeBron James will soon be hoisting his first-ever NBA Finals trophy, as well as his first-ever NBA Finals MVP trophy. From there we can all quit the hating and the King can celebrate like Pacman Jones in the strip club because there’s really nothing else like that first title. Our friends at Million Dollar Ballers know this, and that’s why they are hitting hard with a new collection of t-shirts this month, “The Title Collection.”

The Portland-based clothing brand is celebrating five teams that won their first and only title in the 1970s.

“We created this collection for fans in Milwaukee, Oakland, Portland, Washington D.C. and Seattle,” explains owner Greg Beers.

“The title year is special to fans in these cities. No matter how many championships their team wins, it will always be the first.”

This collection is dropping on June 25, so make sure you mark your calendar in time. The company is known for making fantastic shirts with 1980s themes. Remember the “Hardwood Collection”? That stuff was super dope.

Will you cop any of the collection?

