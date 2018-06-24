Milos Teodosic Will Reportedly Opt In To His 2018-2019 Player Option With The Clippers

#2018 NBA Free Agency #Los Angeles Clippers
06.24.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Clippers are in a very intriguing position as 2018 NBA free agency approaches. The team has approximately $70 million tied up in 2018-19 salary cap commitments for six veteran players and, in short, that group alone (Danilo Gallinari, Tobias Harris, Lou Williams, Austin Rivers, Boban Marjanovic and Wesley Johnson) isn’t enough to vault the Clippers into real contention.

Beyond that, the Clippers used two lottery picks on backcourt prospects in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jerome Robinson, and that pair must be integrated into a backcourt that already seems to be overflowing with options.

With that as the backdrop, word broke on Sunday that veteran guard Milos Teodosic is set to exercise a $6.3 million player option for the 2018-19 campaign.

