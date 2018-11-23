



Getty Image

There aren’t many international players who come to the United States as decorated as Milos Teodosic. The former EuroLeague MVP spent his entire professional career in Europe, gaining a reputation for being one of the most daring and creative passers in all of basketball. Prior to last season, he wanted to show what he could do in the NBA, and decided to join the Los Angeles Clippers as a 30-year-old rookie.

His first year in the Association was rather up and down, as Teodosic battled with injuries and only appeared in 45 games. This season hasn’t been much better, as he’s appeared in eight games — none as a starter — and is averaging 2.9 points and 2.3 assists in 10.3 minutes a night.

In fact, Teodosic is already considering heading back to Europe. Well, that’s not totally accurate: The Serbian floor general has already decided he’s heading back to Europe, he’s just trying to decide whether it’s worth waiting for the season to end.



“I think I definitely won’t stay here because… I came, I saw how it looks and somehow… I enjoy more and it’s nicer for me to play in Europe,” Teodosic said in an interview, per EuroHoops.net. “So, I will return to Europe for sure, will it be during this season or at the end, we’ll see.”

It’s unfortunate that we never got to see the Teodosic that turned into a star abroad with Olympiacos and CSKA Moscow, because his passing instincts and his fearlessness to thread the needle is a joy to watch when he’s cooking. However, he’s made up his mind that the best opportunity for him to reach that level again will come when he returns to the other side of the Atlantic, and now, the Clippers will sit and wait to see when he’s headed back to Europe.

(Via EuroHoops.net)