Milwaukee Bucks ’09-10 NBA season preview

Last year we debuted the “Highs and Lows” system — previewing the NBA season by predicting the respective ceiling and basement for each team. Same theme, different season…
Added: Brandon Jennings, Hakim Warrick, Carlos Delfino, Kurt Thomas, Jodie Meeks, Roko Ukic
Lost: Richard Jefferson, Charlie Villanueva, Ramon Sessions, Keith Bogans, Malik Allen, Damon Jones
Ceiling: Warriors of the East
And that includes the Lottery berth. As I wrote over the summer, Milwaukee has a roster built to run, which should make for some exciting games but isn’t built to win yet … Point guards Brandon Jennings and Luke Ridnour are both ideal for an up-tempo setting; whichever one of them gets the starting job could rack up 8-9 assists per game … Michael Redd doesn’t get enough credit as a versatile scoring guard rather than a standstill gunner, and backup Jodie Meeks can also score in bunches … Back in the NBA after playing in Russia for a year, Carlos Delfino looks like the starter at small forward, and has had a couple of solid games this preseason … Hakim Warrick has been called one of the sleeper impact acquisitions of the summer, giving Milwaukee and athletic power forward who can run and jump and score … Before a back injury got in the way, Andrew Bogut was on track to finishing in the top five in the NBA in field goal percentage and offensive rebounding last year. He’ll be ready to go from opening night this year, and if he holds up, is a consistent double-double guy … Kurt Thomas, Luc Richard Mbah a Moute and Charlie Bell are decent defense/hustle guys off the bench, and Joe Alexander might be able to do something with his athleticism.
Basement: Worst team in the League
Sound familiar? This is where I had Milwaukee’s basement last year, and they’ve actually gotten worse since then, losing three starters (Jefferson, Villanueva, Sessions) and going into this campaign with Redd (knee) and Bogut (back) recovering from significant injuries … Between Warrick, Jennings and Ridnour, the Bucks are in the driver’s seat to win the NBA’s “Light in the Ass” award for the skinniest squad in the League. Ridnour is known for his terrible defense, and while Jennings can play the passing lanes or pick the occasional dribble straight-up, he’s also gotten abused by stronger PG’s in the preseason (e.g. Will Bynum). Warrick is also known to give up buckets, often nullifying his own ability to score … Two of the three teams that finished below Milwaukee in the East last year — Toronto and Washington — should jump ahead of them this year, and the third, the Knicks, stand a decent chance. Some people have the Bucks challenging for a playoff berth, but I’m just not seeing it, even if they will be fun to watch.
*** *** ***
10/15 — Portland Trail Blazers
10/14 — Chicago Bulls
10/13 — Golden State Warriors
10/12 — Toronto Raptors
10/9 — Houston Rockets
10/8 — Detroit Pistons
10/7 — Memphis Grizzlies
10/6 — New York Knicks
10/5 — New Orleans Hornets
10/2 — Atlanta Hawks
9/30 — Sacramento Kings
9/29 — New Jersey Nets
9/28 — Denver Nuggets
http://digg.com/tools/diggthis.js
* Follow Austin Burton on Twitter: @AustinatDIMEmag
* Follow Dime on Twitter: @DIMEMag
* Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE
1st baby yeah let’s do this
they suck, but check out Jennings. The Bucks season in a nutshell; in fact that should be how the Bucks run there promotional campaign
nothing about delfino or ilyasova, what kind of bucks article is this?!
kidding, but seriously
every 1 has them rated low.
These guys do sound light especially up front, bigs on opposing teams will pulverize their frontline. What’s the purpose of Joel Alexander? Thought the guy had game? Well at least he can speak Chinese.
Alexander showed major improvement in SL this season, but just like last year was injured for camp/preseason. Warrick will have to defend or he’ll be riding the pine. Ilyasova is a decent rebounder with range out to 3. Kurt Thomas starting next to Bogut should allow them to set the defensive pressure up from tip. Mbah a Moute is one of the best defenders in the league in only his 2nd year, where’s the credit on that? He’s reportedly worked on his jumper and finishing at the rim all summer, which has kinda sorta showed in preseason. If Young Money can leapfrog Ridnour early and play with consistency, I think he’ll be in the running for ROY; he has the talent and the drive. I think the Bucks will be competing for a 7/8 seed barring injuries to Bogut and Redd again.