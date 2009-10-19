Milwaukee Bucks ’09-10 NBA season preview

Last year we debuted the “Highs and Lows” system — previewing the NBA season by predicting the respective ceiling and basement for each team. Same theme, different season…

Added: Brandon Jennings, Hakim Warrick, Carlos Delfino, Kurt Thomas, Jodie Meeks, Roko Ukic

Lost: Richard Jefferson, Charlie Villanueva, Ramon Sessions, Keith Bogans, Malik Allen, Damon Jones

Ceiling: Warriors of the East
And that includes the Lottery berth. As I wrote over the summer, Milwaukee has a roster built to run, which should make for some exciting games but isn’t built to win yet … Point guards Brandon Jennings and Luke Ridnour are both ideal for an up-tempo setting; whichever one of them gets the starting job could rack up 8-9 assists per game … Michael Redd doesn’t get enough credit as a versatile scoring guard rather than a standstill gunner, and backup Jodie Meeks can also score in bunches … Back in the NBA after playing in Russia for a year, Carlos Delfino looks like the starter at small forward, and has had a couple of solid games this preseason … Hakim Warrick has been called one of the sleeper impact acquisitions of the summer, giving Milwaukee and athletic power forward who can run and jump and score … Before a back injury got in the way, Andrew Bogut was on track to finishing in the top five in the NBA in field goal percentage and offensive rebounding last year. He’ll be ready to go from opening night this year, and if he holds up, is a consistent double-double guy … Kurt Thomas, Luc Richard Mbah a Moute and Charlie Bell are decent defense/hustle guys off the bench, and Joe Alexander might be able to do something with his athleticism.

Basement: Worst team in the League
Sound familiar? This is where I had Milwaukee’s basement last year, and they’ve actually gotten worse since then, losing three starters (Jefferson, Villanueva, Sessions) and going into this campaign with Redd (knee) and Bogut (back) recovering from significant injuries … Between Warrick, Jennings and Ridnour, the Bucks are in the driver’s seat to win the NBA’s “Light in the Ass” award for the skinniest squad in the League. Ridnour is known for his terrible defense, and while Jennings can play the passing lanes or pick the occasional dribble straight-up, he’s also gotten abused by stronger PG’s in the preseason (e.g. Will Bynum). Warrick is also known to give up buckets, often nullifying his own ability to score … Two of the three teams that finished below Milwaukee in the East last year — Toronto and Washington — should jump ahead of them this year, and the third, the Knicks, stand a decent chance. Some people have the Bucks challenging for a playoff berth, but I’m just not seeing it, even if they will be fun to watch.

