The NBA is a star-driven league. Whether those stars are in actual or symbolic leadership positions, they exert enormous influence over the machinations of the league, be it free agency, the Draft, the collective bargaining agreement, or something else.

In the era of player empowerment, only now are they beginning to understand the full weight of what that means. It goes far beyond just exercising control over their financial destinies or which they team up with. More and more, it’s begun to encompass a much larger sense of social responsibility. In 2020, that influence continued to spill over into the political sphere in a major way.

It wasn’t just the marquee stars who took to the front lines of the Black Lives Matter movement. Players at every level used their platform, their money, and their clout to lead social justice initiatives. And in one of the year’s biggest moments, it was a pair of lesser-heralded players on a small market team that helped orchestrate an unprecedented work stoppage in Orlando amid the ongoing police violence against Black Americans, forcing the NBA as an institution to take action.

This time around, it wasn’t anything so glamorous as LeBron James and company taking center stage at the ESPYs to call for an end to gun violence. In fact, the moment that left an indelible mark on the league this year happened in the most modest of settings: in the tunnel just outside the locker room, featuring Milwaukee Bucks players in their masks and warm-ups, issuing an historic call to action and condemning a system that has been allowed to act against its own people with impunity for far too long.

Even Giannis Antetokounmpo, the team’s most visible star, ceded the spotlight to NBA veteran George Hill, who delivered the statement alongside Sterling Brown explaining why the Bucks were refusing to play in Game 5 of their opening-round game against the Magic in Orlando.

The Milwaukee Bucks statement: pic.twitter.com/F7XOPs4NqE — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 26, 2020

The Bucks statement, in print: “When we take the court and represent Milwaukee and Wisconsin, we are expected to play at a high level, give maximum effort and hold each other accountable… In this moment, we are demanding the same from our lawmakers and law enforcement.” pic.twitter.com/LrLKtsNvWs — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 26, 2020

The Bucks were uniquely positioned to take the reins on the work stoppage, and not just because they play their home games less than an hour away from Kenosha, where the Jacob Blake shooting had recently shaken that community to its core. Brown himself had been a victim of police brutality just two years prior, when Milwaukee police tased and kneeled on him over a parking violation.

What was even more stunning about the Bucks’ decision was that it was made wholly independently. The rest of the league was free to respond however they wanted. The Magic, who were trailing 3-1 at the time, would’ve been within their right to take the forfeit. But, of course, that was never going to happen, and once they joined the Bucks in refusing to play, it caused a snowball effect, with the rest of the teams canceling their scheduled games for the night and subsequently throwing the remainder of the playoffs into doubt. It quickly spread to other sports leagues as well, as the WNBA and several MLB and MLS teams all postponed their scheduled games in a stunning show of solidarity.