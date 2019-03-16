The Bucks Torrid Comeback To Beat The Heat Made NBA History

Getty Image

The Milwaukee Bucks are supposed to beat the Miami Heat. Granted, Giannis Antetokounmpo and company entered Friday night’s tilt against the Heat as only six-point favorites, but a quick glance at the box score wouldn’t produce any shock and awe when seeing that Milwaukee ultimately prevailed by a final score of 113-98.

However, this particular 15-point win came with a bit of NBA history, as the Bucks actually trailed by 20 points after 24 minutes of action before an incredible charge following the halftime break.