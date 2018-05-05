Getty Image

The Milwaukee Bucks might have the most appealing job vacancy in the NBA right now. Milwaukee is currently the only team that made the postseason to be in the market for a new coach, and accepting the Bucks job means you get to coach Giannis Antentokounmpo, which is a pretty nice perk.

Milwaukee doesn’t seem to be in a rush to pick someone as other coaches come off the market, and have a lengthy list of potential candidates for the job. The franchise also will make history by interviewing Spurs assistant Becky Hammon.

As the dust starts to settle on this particular coaching search, Gery Woelful of the Racine Journal Times reports that a pair of candidates, both with head coaching experience, have at least initially separated themselves from the field.