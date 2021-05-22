The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat will meet for Game 1 of their first round series on Saturday afternoon at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, as the Bucks look to avenge last year’s five-game series loss to the Heat in the Orlando Bubble.

This year’s teams feature a number of familiar faces from last year’s series, with the Heat still being led by Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Goran Dragic, albeit with some new blood among their supporting cast. For Milwaukee, it’s still Giannis Antetokounmpo at the center of everything along with Khris Middleton, but with one major new addition in the form of Jrue Holiday.

Both teams will be looking to set the tone in Game 1, with Jimmy Butler claiming to be “stupidly locked in” heading into the series and Giannis trying to keep his team loose and level-headed this time around, noting in the Bubble he felt they got “too low” after losses.

Game 1 TV Info

Tip Time: Saturday, May 22; 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Network: ESPN

